Jacaranda FM launches first digital pop-up station

Only Local will feature the best in South African music, as well as interviews and other content to celebrate our heritage and talent.“As we celebrate our heritage this month, we felt that it was important to recognise the role that music plays in bringing us all together. The love for music is ubiquitous, and what better way to celebrate our heritage by placing music at the center of it?” says Hennie Myburgh, Programme Manager at Jacaranda FM.Audiences can expect to find a true mix of South Africa’s finest tunes and genres all on one platform.Only Local is the first of a series of pop-up stations planned by Jacaranda FM.The pop-up stations will allow Jacaranda FM to connect with its listeners on an ongoing, themed basis and compliments the daily product which is already consumed by millions of people across South Africa.“It’s a great opportunity to have a bit of fun with themes and current topics, and it allows us to be agile in our approach. We’re able to turn these around really quickly and it means that we can continue to form part of the zeitgeist of the country,” Myburgh says.The pop-up stations are available on the Jacaranda FM website for a limited time only.“Only Local will be live until the end of September. What makes these pop-up stations different, is that they are created for high impact over a short period of time. It offers us the chance to try fun and exciting themes, keeping the offering fresh for audiences,” Myburgh adds.Only Local is streaming 24/7 until the end of September.