The judges of the Luum Awards

The Luum Awards, a global festival that exclusively awards the best creative campaigns for social and environmental issues, has a selection of judges that include executives of creative agencies and directors for communications and marketing for global NGOs.
Judges include:
- Genna Ingold; communications lead, Kofi Annan Foundation - Switzerland,
- Laura Durán; press and communications director, Amnesty International - Argentina,
- Nicola Rovetta; chief creative officer, MullenLowe Group - Italy,
- Joe Godsell; executive partner, TBWA - Australia,
- Itziar Badia; marketing director and digital training, WWF - Spain,
- Luis Miguel Messianu; CEO, Alma DDB – USA,
- Franky Willekens; chief strategy officer, BBDO – Belgium,
- Emmanuel Bougneres; creative director, Dentsu International - France,
- Pierre Loo; executive creative director, McCann Health – China,
- Santiago Cuesta; CCO, VMLY&R – USA,
- Michelle Guichard; executive creative director, Ogilvy - Colombia.
African judges:
- Aimee Nsimire; communications officer, International Labour Organisation – Ivory Coast,
- Samira Rafi; creative director, Boomerang – Morocco,
- Teresa Makori; associate creative director, Isobar – Kenya.
Agencies like McCann Health China, Geometry, Sancho BBDO, Havas Africa, Lerma USA, and Mindhsare Spain, to name a few, are already enrolled in the first edition of the festival, which aims to set a benchmark for creative campaigns that address social and environmental issues.
Registration closes on 29 September. To register, go here
. The awards ceremony will take place on 4 November.