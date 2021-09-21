Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Grey AfricaHoward AudioTQ GroupBizcommunity.comBrand South AfricaESETKantarTopco MediaIMC ConferenceMann MadeKLAOgilvy South AfricaSilversoftSpark MediaRX AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing & Media News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Quality Supervisor Cape Town
  • Digital Designer Cape Town
  • Multimedia/Motion Digital Designer Cape Town
  • Digital Content Producer - Writer/Social Media Manager Cape Town
  • Senior Data Analyst Johannesburg
  • Social Media/Digital Marketing Copywriter Cape Town
  • Digital Project Manager Cape Town
  • Sales Consultants Johannesburg
  • Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Media Sales Manager Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa

    Advertise on Bizcommunity
    Enquire

    Subscribe to industry newsletters

    The judges of the Luum Awards

    21 Sep 2021
    The Luum Awards, a global festival that exclusively awards the best creative campaigns for social and environmental issues, has a selection of judges that include executives of creative agencies and directors for communications and marketing for global NGOs.
    The judges of the Luum Awards


    Judges include:
    • Genna Ingold; communications lead, Kofi Annan Foundation - Switzerland,
    • Laura Durán; press and communications director, Amnesty International - Argentina,
    • Nicola Rovetta; chief creative officer, MullenLowe Group - Italy,
    • Joe Godsell; executive partner, TBWA - Australia,
    • Itziar Badia; marketing director and digital training, WWF - Spain,
    • Luis Miguel Messianu; CEO, Alma DDB – USA,
    • Franky Willekens; chief strategy officer, BBDO – Belgium,
    • Emmanuel Bougneres; creative director, Dentsu International - France,
    • Pierre Loo; executive creative director, McCann Health – China,
    • Santiago Cuesta; CCO, VMLY&R – USA,
    • Michelle Guichard; executive creative director, Ogilvy - Colombia.
    Luum Awards to reward social and environmental awareness messages in advertising
    Luum Awards to reward social and environmental awareness messages in advertising

    29 Jul 2021


    African judges:
    • Aimee Nsimire; communications officer, International Labour Organisation – Ivory Coast,
    • Samira Rafi; creative director, Boomerang – Morocco,
    • Teresa Makori; associate creative director, Isobar – Kenya.
    Agencies like McCann Health China, Geometry, Sancho BBDO, Havas Africa, Lerma USA, and Mindhsare Spain, to name a few, are already enrolled in the first edition of the festival, which aims to set a benchmark for creative campaigns that address social and environmental issues.

    Registration closes on 29 September. To register, go here. The awards ceremony will take place on 4 November.
    Comment

    Read more: Africa, Isobar, International Labour Organisation, TBWA, WWF, BBDO, Amnesty International, MullenLowe Group, Boomerang, marketing and media

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz