Luum Awards to reward social and environmental awareness messages in advertising

29 Jul 2021
Luum Awards, the festival for creativity and strategy, has launched with a top-tier panel of judges made up of leaders and professional communication managers of NGOs and associations; as well as directors and managers of multinational and independent creative agencies, to reward the best creative works that foster social, civic or environmental awareness.

This team, made up of 80 judges, includes:
  • Juan Luis Isaza, VP Strategy and Innovation Latin America at DDB
  • Laura Durán, press and communications director at Amnesty International
  • Genna Ingold, communications manager at Kofi Annan Foundation
  • Aimee Nsimire, communications officer at ILO / UN International Labour Organisation
  • Sabrina Espeche, Social Media and content coordinator at Red Cross
  • Itziar Badia, marketing director at WWF
  • Eduardo Basque of McCann Health
  • Juan José Ayerza, CEO of Techo
  • Santiago Losada, regional creative director at Leo Burnett
  • Lisseth Sandoval, Caribbean and Central America Environmental Director at Argos
  • Kathleen Holmlund, communications manager at Giving Women
  • Alfonso Arbós of Wunderman Thompson Finlandia; among others

Luum Awards presents seven novel proposals, being the first festival of its type:
  • Only Gold: Luum only awards Gold medals, there are no second or third place awards. That is to say that the festival only awards medals to the best of the best.
  • Free Registration: Entry registration is free and only winners pay award rights (only gold).
  • Equality: There are no jury presidents, no academic hierarchies. All the judges are top-tier and their evaluations are made at different times during the judging period.
  • Democratic: All participants, regardless of size, brand or nationality, are given the same amount of opportunities to upload their entries at no cost: 4.
  • Fairness: Luum meets gender quotas: 50% of the judges are men and 50% of the judges are women.
  • Diversity: The judges panel is composed primarily of talented global advertising and marketing professionals from well-known associations and communities, however, governmental and non-governmental entities may also participate.

The award ceremony will take place in Geneva, Switzerland on 4 November 2021.

For more, go to https://awards.luumawards.com
