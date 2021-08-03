The Sharks and East Coast Radio join hands to rebuild communities in KZN

The Sharks recently launched #handsofhope campaign that seeks to rebuild our province following the civil unrest, continues to gain momentum, and we are thrilled to welcome KZN's number 1 hit music station, East Coast Radio, to the rebuild team for phase 2 of this upliftment project.

To this end, we are proud to announce the joint launch of an extension of the #HandsofHope campaign: “The Hands of Hope - Rebuilding Communities” powered by The Sharks and East Coast Radio, which sees two proudly KZN brands coming together to unite KZN and make a real difference.



Following the extensive support for this campaign, ECR have seen the value, power and promise of #HandsofHope and have committed their resources as they join hands with The Sharks to extend the reach and delivery of this campaign for phase two: rebuilding communities.



There will be a step- up in the drive to involve more businesses locally in KZN and nationally throughout South Africa, for them to contribute towards this project of rebuilding our communities.



We will be calling on all South Africans who can donate to please open your hearts and wallets and give where you can.



This phase will culminate with a telethon, organised by The Sharks and East Coast Radio, which takes place at Jonsson Kings Park from 6am to 1pm on Thursday 5 August, involving ECR presenters, Cell C Sharks players and stakeholders, all manning telephone lines and getting donations recorded. Businesses can also drop off supplies at the stadium during this telethon.



Commenting on this joint venture geared towards the upliftment of KZN, The Sharks CEO Dr. Eduard Coetzee said: “We are delighted that East Coast Radio have decided to join hands with this campaign. The notion ‘Stronger Together’ holds true in this case because individually as brands there is only so much, we can accomplish, but collectively great things can be achieved.



“Magic happens when businesses come together and the greater good becomes the focus. It is about coming together to rebuild KZN because when communities win our province wins. We cannot wait to get to work in the communities and in the process assist with job creation and long-term sustainability.”



“The Sharks have been doing a phenomenal job with The Hands of Hope campaign and as KZN’s NO.1 we believe in unity and the spirit of uBuntu. Tying in perfectly with our Unite KZN project that we launched last week, which is also aimed at rebuilding and bringing about peace and stability in KZN, it was a no brainer to get involved with the Hands of Hope campaign. ‘Together we stand, divided we fall’. With the power of radio and by combining our efforts and reach, I am certain that we can make a formidable difference in uniting and rebuilding our communities. We are excited to be on board and bring our listeners with us” said Boni Mchunu, Managing Director at East Coast Radio



The #Hands of Hope campaign is a story of hope and upliftment that seeks to improve lives and peoples’ livelihoods. Hope drives human ambition and the will to succeed despite the odds and this is central to this campaign. With hope, anything is possible, and by giving hope, The Sharks and East Coast Radio aim to empower the people of KZN, to believe that anything is possible.



