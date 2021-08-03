The evolution of vlogging - how technology has influenced content creation

More and more people are capturing, editing, and sharing video content online and on social media using their smartphones, which has created a growing interest in vlogging in the Middle East and Africa.

The vlogging sensation

Technology is helping vloggers tell better visual stories

TikTok concludes first Rising Voices initiative TikTok hosted its first-ever incubator programme, Rising Voices, which focused on supporting local content creators of colour through digital skills development and content amplification...

Although vlogging might seem like a recent trend born during the Instagram and TikTok era, it has been around since before the internet! One of the first people to use a vlog-like shooting style was Nelson Sullivan in 1983. During his first video, he introduced his cat, Douglas, and his dog, Blackout, before taking viewers on a tour of someone’s interior design.It wasn't until 2000 that Adam Kontras uploaded the world's first vlog to the internet. Kontras set off on a cross-country road trip and would write blogs to send to family and friends about his adventures. He earned the title of the "world's first vlogger" when he uploaded a video alongside his blog showing him sneaking a cat into a hotel that had a "no pets" policy.This visual form of storytelling has evolved since then, with South African vloggers like Caspar Lee, Mihlali Ndamase, Suzelle DIY and Lasiwe Dambuza now producing high definition, professionally edited content.It wasn't until 2015 that independent filmmaker Casey Neistat paved the way for vlogging in its current format. Before that, most vlogs used a point-and-shoot camera or a smartphone with minimal editing. Neistat's vlogs introduced vloggers across the globe to new storytelling techniques, camera angles, and video cuts that elevated the entertainment value of these videos.This vlogging style also paved the way for technology like DSLR and mirrorless cameras with shotgun microphones, the wide range of camera angles that enhance visual storytelling, and hours of editing before a vlog is uploaded.Vlogging techniques have undergone immense transformations over the years and now include beautiful bokeh effects and smooth focus transitions. Vloggers use these techniques to create engaging content for social media platforms like Instagram, Twitch, Vimeo, and YouTube – where people view one billion hours of video every day.Vloggers can now capture exciting content thanks to evolving technology in devices and the availability of tools that enhance their ability to capture and edit this content on advanced levels.Online video platforms like Instagram are helping content creators express their creativity through tools and channels that enhance the video experience, while technology from brands like Sony, such as premium full-frame cameras with advanced features and technology that isn’t available on smartphones, helps them tell more captivating stories.More content creators now choose vlogging cameras like the Sony ZV-1 over their point-and-shoot smartphones, thanks to the advanced features in these devices. They bring content to life using fast and precise hybrid autofocus, pro-quality bokeh control, and product showcase functionality to widen the angle of view and switch the focus to an object instantly.Vloggers can shoot in 4K HDR video with incredible detail, utilise S-Log gamma for professional workflows, and employ a Neutral Density (ND) filter to enhance depth-of-field while capturing water and light with remarkable slow motion.The art of content creation is constantly evolving, demanding better equipment over time. Thankfully, brands like Sony are continuously investing in creating products that meet this demand.While the overall camera market is in decline, the full-frame mirrorless camera market is growing.By creating technology that keeps up with global trends, content creators can continue innovating and tell more captivating visual stories.