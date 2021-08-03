DMASA introduces individual membership

The official launch of the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa's (DMASA) latest membership innovation. The DMASA has now introduced an individual membership category to cater for a growing segment of direct and integrated marketing professionals.
“The combined effect of the fourth industrial revolution with its focus on digitisation and the ongoing pandemic that prioritises remote working is that many marketing professionals are increasingly working from home as sole proprietors and consultants,” says David Dickens.
The DMASA’s new individual membership category perfectly caters for this new breed of marketing professional.
The cost of DMASA membership comes in at a very reasonable R1,178 (ex. VAT) for individual members.
Now, direct marketers have the opportunity to join a professional industry association in their individual capacities while still enjoying the same benefits afforded to corporate, SME and non-profit members of Southern Africa’s oldest and most-established direct and integrated marketing industry association.
Direct Marketing Association of SA members have access to a handy online toolkit that enables them to build and maintain their own compliance framework as required in terms of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA)...
DMASA 22 Jul 2021
Trusted non-profit industry associations like the DMASA which have a long and storied history in the local business sector can play a role in helping consumers feel secure. The DMASA has spent over two decades pursuing a consumer protection mandate through such initiatives as the DMASA's Code of Principled Marketing and the National Opt Out Database.
Reasons for individual direct and integrated marketers to consider joining the country's most trusted industry grouping for the sector are as follows:
- We can help resolve consumer complaints effectively and efficiently, to the satisfaction of all parties. Our Complaints Service assists consumers who are aggrieved by communications they have received from DMASA members.
- Our codes of ethics are benchmarked for best practice. The DMASA Codes of Ethics and Best Practice are fully compliant with all laws pertaining to the industry and its practitioners.
- The DMASA has developed programmes that are designed to take individuals in the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry on a lifelong learning and skills development career pathway.
- The DMASA Assegai Awards recognise strategic excellence, return on investment and breakthrough creativity and are open to all members of the DMASA.
- Individual members receive free PoPIA Online Training, access to PoPIA legal documents generation and legal consultation services at reduced rates. Members also receive access to Data Protection Compliance Programme discounts and discounts to clean data and to use the Do Not Contact database.
Check out the benefits: https://dmasa.org/page/individual-member-benefits