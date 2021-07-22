Build your own compliance framework with the DMASA's data protection compliance portal

Members of the Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) have access to a handy online toolkit that enables them to build and maintain their own compliance framework as required in terms of Regulation 4 of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).
In addition, the DMASA’s Data Protection Compliance Programme (DPCP) - available at https://dmasacomplianceportal.org/
- also assesses compliance with the Act in minutes.
Ongoing updates on the latest requirements from the Information Regulator’s perspective are also provided which is important considering the many POPIA implementation changes that have been announced.
For example, it was confirmed this year that there will be no deadline for the registration of information officers. This means that no responsible party will be held liable for not registering by the previously stated deadline of 1 July 2021. However, the POPIA enforcement powers as promulgated by the President did indeed come into effect as of 1 July 2021.
South Africa’s oldest direct and integrated marketing (DMI) industry association and the country’s leading alternative legal services and legal tech provider collaborated on the DPCP. In addition to the online POPI Act risk assessment toolkit, the DPCP also offers online training opportunities and enables the automated generation of necessary compliance documentation.
“The DPCP is helping to ensure our members convert good intentions around privacy to actual POPIA compliance,” says David Dickens, DMASA CEO.
The aim of the legislation is to ensure the collection, management and protection of personal information is regulated and done in a manner which prevents misuse while respecting the rights of information owners.
Compliance with its provisions around the processing of personal information, and specific stipulations related to the direct marketing industry, is no longer optional but essential. Furthermore, the envisaged Information Regulator is now a reality.
“Practical tools go a long way towards ensuring POPI Act compliance and the DMASA is pleased to be playing its part,” concludes Mr Dickens.
The DMASA is recognised by the National Consumer Commission which enables it to manage consumer complaints within the direct marketing space on behalf of over 300 members. Since its 2005 founding, DMASA members have also benefitted from lobbying activities which have helped influence policy around integrated and direct marketing. To help ensure continued responsible access to consumers, the DMASA enforces its Code of Principled Marketing according to which all members must adhere, while also promoting data protection compliance and professional development through the DMASA e-Learning Academy.
Finally, the well-regarded Assegai Awards and many regular events cap the DMASA’s networking and knowledge-transfer activities on behalf of members.