Build your own compliance framework with the DMASA's data protection compliance portal

Direct Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • WeBuyCars revealed as buyer of sold Ticketpro Dome
    WeBuyCars has confirmed that it has purchased the TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg. This comes after news broke that the property was sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space. "This will allow the company to increase its footprint in the Johannesburg area as the result of the recently concluded purchase agreement between WeBuyCars and Sasol Pension Fund," the company said in a statement.
  • Ticketpro Dome to close after being sold
    RX Venue Management has announced that The Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg is set to close after being sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space.
  • Pepkor and TFG unravel impacts of riots
    TFG and Pepkor, two of South Africa's most prominent retail groups, have reported damage to nearly 700 stores and other facilities as a result of the violent riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Gauteng and elsewhere in the country last week.
  • The state of social media in South Africa
    2020 proved to be a tumultuous year for advertising. Overnight, budgets were cut, strategies were changed, and priorities were re-looked - but some platforms fared better than others. By Richard Lord
  • Mr Price purchase of Yuppiechef gets the go-ahead
    South Africa's Competition Tribunal has approved the sale of Yuppiechef to the Mr Price Group.
  • WATCH: Sivuka Youth offers inspiration and guidance, helping SA youth find their voice in the world of work
    Sivuka Youth is a South African youth development partner addressing the far too large unemployment gap in SA through novel youth coaching, work readiness training and recruitment for youth. In this BizTakeouts interview Ashalia Maharajh, the founder and director of Sivuka Youth, discusses the company's introspective, self-first approach to fundamental topics to develop SA's youth and tackle unemployment. Issued by Sivuka Youth
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Build your own compliance framework with the DMASA's data protection compliance portal

22 Jul 2021
Issued by: DMASA
Members of the Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) have access to a handy online toolkit that enables them to build and maintain their own compliance framework as required in terms of Regulation 4 of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

In addition, the DMASA’s Data Protection Compliance Programme (DPCP) - available at https://dmasacomplianceportal.org/ - also assesses compliance with the Act in minutes.

Ongoing updates on the latest requirements from the Information Regulator’s perspective are also provided which is important considering the many POPIA implementation changes that have been announced.

For example, it was confirmed this year that there will be no deadline for the registration of information officers. This means that no responsible party will be held liable for not registering by the previously stated deadline of 1 July 2021. However, the POPIA enforcement powers as promulgated by the President did indeed come into effect as of 1 July 2021.

South Africa’s oldest direct and integrated marketing (DMI) industry association and the country’s leading alternative legal services and legal tech provider collaborated on the DPCP. In addition to the online POPI Act risk assessment toolkit, the DPCP also offers online training opportunities and enables the automated generation of necessary compliance documentation.

“The DPCP is helping to ensure our members convert good intentions around privacy to actual POPIA compliance,” says David Dickens, DMASA CEO.

The aim of the legislation is to ensure the collection, management and protection of personal information is regulated and done in a manner which prevents misuse while respecting the rights of information owners.

Compliance with its provisions around the processing of personal information, and specific stipulations related to the direct marketing industry, is no longer optional but essential. Furthermore, the envisaged Information Regulator is now a reality.

“Practical tools go a long way towards ensuring POPI Act compliance and the DMASA is pleased to be playing its part,” concludes Mr Dickens.

The DMASA is recognised by the National Consumer Commission which enables it to manage consumer complaints within the direct marketing space on behalf of over 300 members. Since its 2005 founding, DMASA members have also benefitted from lobbying activities which have helped influence policy around integrated and direct marketing. To help ensure continued responsible access to consumers, the DMASA enforces its Code of Principled Marketing according to which all members must adhere, while also promoting data protection compliance and professional development through the DMASA e-Learning Academy.

Finally, the well-regarded Assegai Awards and many regular events cap the DMASA’s networking and knowledge-transfer activities on behalf of members.

DMASA
The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
Comment

Read more: Direct Marketing Association of SA, David Dickens, POPIA

Related

DMASADMASA's commitment to lifelong learning sees launch of PoPIA online courses16 Jul 2021
DMASACountdown to this year's Assegai Awards - 45 days left to enter15 Jul 2021
IAB South Africa3 industry trailblazers join IAB SA executive board18 Jun 2021
Kriel & CoPlot twist ahead for yesteryear's digital marketers3 Jun 2021
President Cyril Ramaphosa signs Cybercrimes Bill into law2 Jun 2021
IAB South AfricaIAB SA launches PoPIA compliance best practice handbook23 Apr 2021
Wunderman ThompsonCookieless world13 Apr 2021
TelvivaCompliant call recording unlocks a treasure trove of business benefits, says Telviva12 Apr 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz