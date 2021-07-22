Hive Digital, a distinctive media agency relaunches its website

Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • WeBuyCars revealed as buyer of sold Ticketpro Dome
    WeBuyCars has confirmed that it has purchased the TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg. This comes after news broke that the property was sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space. "This will allow the company to increase its footprint in the Johannesburg area as the result of the recently concluded purchase agreement between WeBuyCars and Sasol Pension Fund," the company said in a statement.
  • Ticketpro Dome to close after being sold
    RX Venue Management has announced that The Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg is set to close after being sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space.
  • Pepkor and TFG unravel impacts of riots
    TFG and Pepkor, two of South Africa's most prominent retail groups, have reported damage to nearly 700 stores and other facilities as a result of the violent riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Gauteng and elsewhere in the country last week.
  • The state of social media in South Africa
    2020 proved to be a tumultuous year for advertising. Overnight, budgets were cut, strategies were changed, and priorities were re-looked - but some platforms fared better than others. By Richard Lord
  • Mr Price purchase of Yuppiechef gets the go-ahead
    South Africa's Competition Tribunal has approved the sale of Yuppiechef to the Mr Price Group.
  • Property Practitioners Act: Obligations on property practitioners
    What has happened to the Property Practitioners Act, No 22 of 2019 (PPA)? The President has signed the Act into law, however, the date of commencement of the Act is still to be determined. The Act will repeal the Estate Agency Affairs Act, No 112 of 1976 ("EAA Act") in its entirety. Draft regulations were published for public comment in March 2020. However, as things stand, there is no firm indication as to when the PPA will come into force. By Justine Krige
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Hive Digital, a distinctive media agency relaunches its website

22 Jul 2021
Issued by: Spark Media
Hive Digital is a relatively new business media entity that has continued to make great strides in providing unique and innovative digital media solutions. These cost-effective and result-oriented solutions have earned this business brand a place among digital media industry leaders in South Africa.
Established in the year 2019 out of a merger between Spark Media and Caxton Digital, this enterprising media service provider has weathered the business storms, especially under the Covid-19 environment to entrench itself as a reliable provider of tailor-made digital solutions which are provided by a medium-sized staff compliment who are trained experts at what they do.

Hive Digital Media operates as a shared services division of the Caxton Group, offering services such as technical support, content creation, marketing services, SEO and conversion optimisation, as well as technical support across the Caxton Network.

Hive has gone the extra mile in ensuring that South Africa’s vibrant and fast-growing retail sector is well catered for. This has been achieved through their partnership with the innovative retail platform Guzzle. Guzzle is a local catalogue aggregator business website that allows consumers to browse catalogues from leading retailers in one place. Consumers use this platform to plan, compare prices and shop with convenience and at affordable prices. Guzzle currently has over 700,000 users a month who plan their shopping on this platform browsing over 11.4 million catalogue pages.

Hive Digital Media is also a provider of programmatic banner advertising expertise and services. Operating under a one-stop solution called Ignition, the programmatic side of the business is designed to allow clients to automatically buy and optimise digital campaigns in a creative and data-driven manner.

The technical aspect of the services offered, involves Hive Digital providing a technical team to be at the service of business houses to cater for sites’ ad technology or development requirements. This support team works towards improving the performance of your website in the search engine rankings as well as on-site conversions. It’s also worth noting that Hive recently invested in a publisher-oriented DMP (data management platform) called Carbon DMP with Carbon providing Hive Digital with high-quality 1st and 3rd party data. Using the DMP, Hive Digital can collect & deliver relevant and targeted campaigns which open new business opportunities and improves the revenue and profit margins for clients.

Hive Digital has created internal marketing and content creation capacity by putting in place modern tools and incorporating the best recognised industry practices, allowing their team to provide enhanced media marketing and content creation services. Hive Digital, therefore, acts as an outsourced marketing department for business houses offering strategy, production, campaign management, reporting, content creation, and even design capability. Since its inception, Hive has been offering digital media solutions to national clients.

Leveraging on the strength and market presence of media giant Caxton Newspapers through its local newspapers across the country, Hive Digital not only has an in-depth understanding of niche marketing dynamics and content production needs of market segments and communities, but it also uses this Caxton local news network to reach unique markets and use unique market intelligence to serve clients better with expertly produced and designed content.

Hive Digital has also made strategic responses towards the increased video content demand by consumers and business houses. Hive Digital provides Spectrum TV that runs on 57 local news sites spread across the country. Spectrum currently stands as the largest alternate free-to-air video platform and network in South Africa.

With its market-leading compression technology, Spectrum can reach more people at a fraction of the data costs currently incurred on other video platforms. Spectrum’s patented compression optimisation, which delivers HD content over Hive’s network, means consumers can watch more content using less data.

The relaunch of the Hive Website is another step towards intensified efforts aimed at achieving service excellence and brand visibility.

With such developments, Hive Digital is cementing its place as a reliable digital solutions service provider. You can visit the website https://hivedigital.media/.

Spark Media
Spark Media, a division of Caxton & CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd is an advertising and media-solutions, sales company. We represent Caxton-owned local newspapers, as well as selected independent publications in Sub-Saharan Africa. We offer solutions that focus on location-targeted content.
Comment

Related

Spark MediaPrint pairs well with all media12 Jul 2021
Spark MediaLocal newspapers reach desirable segments of the market better than any other print media9 Jun 2021
Spark MediaCaxton delivers in-home1 Jun 2021
Spark MediaThe secrets of local success28 May 2021
Spark MediaThe scoreboard does not lie17 May 2021
Spark MediaLook and please do touch!23 Sep 2020
Spark MediaCaxton still leads the pack11 Sep 2020
Spark MediaThe reason behind Caxton local newspapers free subscription model21 Jul 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz