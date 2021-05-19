Jemimah named East Coast Radio's #KZNLastKidStanding 2021

Jemimah Elise Sampson from Whetstone Primary School is officially named #KZNLastKidStanding after beating out five other grade four learners in a live Spelling Bee showdown.
The Spelling Bee competition took place on 18 May 2021 at the East Coast Radio Headquarters, where a five-week journey of competitive spelling came to an epic end.
The competition that was live on radio and via Facebook Live Stream saw more than 15,000 people join in from across SA to support their favourite. After a full three-hour morning of nail-biting and exciting spelling, only one child could be named #KZNLastKidStanding.
Sampson said that she was elated to win this competition. “I am elated, excited and the happiest, best student ever! I can’t believe I was on East Coast Radio,” she said.
The proud dad of Sampson said that this is a moment his wife and their child will never forget.
“I always knew Jemimah was going to do great things, and this is just the start. We are so proud of her,” added Theo Sampson.
After what is said to be the first on-air and online spelling bee of its kind, Darren Maule shared his sentiment around this campaign. “Being a dad myself, I know what it is like to put yourself out there as a parent and how brave it must be for a grade four learner. I have to tell you, what we have experienced for the past five weeks was nothing short of brilliance. Yoh, we have some incredibly smart kids in KZN, and all parents and participants should be so proud of the show they put on and for giving us all something so educational and entertaining to listen to,” said Maule.
With over 900 entries from fourth grade learners from schools across KZN; Parkside Primary supporting Sadhil, Whetstone backing Jemimah, Hillcrest Primary supporting Siyavuya Malusi, Roseway Waldorf showing up for Mia, Scottsville Primary showing love for Daryle and Crawford International La Lucia doing the most for Aiden, it is safe to say that the support shown to the participants will be etched in their hearts forever.
We can finally put the face to the name and voice, our first ever champion for #KZNLastKidStanding is Jemimah Elise Sampson, and she walks away with school fees to the value of R15,000, a Playstation 5, a tablet loaded with data, a family vacation for four, educational board games and lunch for her grade.
