RIP Peter Matlare

8 Mar 2021
Tributes are pouring in for Peter Matlare who has reportedly passed away.
The Absa Group Ltd. deputy CEO died Sunday afternoon after succumbing to Covid-19 related complications, according to a statement issued by his family. “Peter was a consummate professional, who made an immense contribution to business in South Africa and across the African continent.”

Peter Matlare | Image credit: IOL

As deputy CEO at Absa Group Ltd., Matlare steered operations throughout Africa where the bank had been expanding its corporate and investment banking unit while focusing on raising revenue from its existing business on the continent, according to the Daily Maverick. It started driving a strategic and organisational overhaul in 2018, after separating from its former parent Barclays Plc, and positioned itself as a pan-African player, as reported by the publisher.

Matlare’s career trajectory saw him occupy key executive roles in some of South Africa’s leading companies. He was previously the CEO of the South African Broadcasting Corporation, and Tiger Brands, and a senior group executive at Vodacom.

In a statement sent to Bizcommunity, film producer Anant Singh said he met Matlare during the privatisation process of state-owned radio stations in 1996. He went on to become one of the pioneering executives in the media industry. “Peter was friendly and smart, and we had the privilege of working with him when he was the CEO of Primedia Broadcasting and the SABC… He was one of the finest corporate executives South Africa has produced and was deeply committed to transformation.”



