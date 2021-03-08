RIP Peter Matlare

Tributes are pouring in for Peter Matlare who has reportedly passed away.

Peter Matlare | Image credit: IOL

Shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of Peter Matlare. #Covid19 has robbed us of another professional in his prime. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues. May his soul #RIP #RIPPeterMatlare pic.twitter.com/POW7JRIKPr — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 7, 2021

Really shocking, sad news to hear Peter Matlare has passed away. Amongst other big positions, he played a huge role in the broadcasting industry as #SABC CEO & Primedia Broadcasting CEO. A consummate professional, special guy. Deep condolences to his family #RIPPeterMatlare ���� https://t.co/exMSErh7Fx — Michael Markovitz (@mmarkovitz) March 7, 2021

Absa Deputy CEO Peter Matlare has died from Covid-19 complications- my condolences. May his soul Rest In Peace. https://t.co/8OA21C6EmN — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) March 7, 2021

The Absa Group Ltd. deputy CEO died Sunday afternoon after succumbing to Covid-19 related complications, according to a statement issued by his family. “Peter was a consummate professional, who made an immense contribution to business in South Africa and across the African continent.”As deputy CEO at Absa Group Ltd., Matlare steered operations throughout Africa where the bank had been expanding its corporate and investment banking unit while focusing on raising revenue from its existing business on the continent, according to the. It started driving a strategic and organisational overhaul in 2018, after separating from its former parent Barclays Plc, and positioned itself as a pan-African player, as reported by the publisher.Matlare’s career trajectory saw him occupy key executive roles in some of South Africa’s leading companies. He was previously the CEO of the South African Broadcasting Corporation, and Tiger Brands, and a senior group executive at Vodacom.In a statement sent to, film producer Anant Singh said he met Matlare during the privatisation process of state-owned radio stations in 1996. He went on to become one of the pioneering executives in the media industry. “Peter was friendly and smart, and we had the privilege of working with him when he was the CEO of Primedia Broadcasting and the SABC… He was one of the finest corporate executives South Africa has produced and was deeply committed to transformation.”