EcommerceDay2021: Redefining retail - A future view of digital commerce in 2030

About Norman Reyneker

As Retail, Sales and Shopper Director at Kantar, I'm an experienced customer development leader with a demonstrated history of working in the consumer goods and retail industries across categories and channels, and a speciality in ecommerce. I'm passionate about campaigns that don't simply create awareness but go on to change consumer behaviour. My skills in marketing management, negotiation, market planning, business planning, and customer marketing are backed by a commerce-focused B.Com from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.