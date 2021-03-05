Labello calls on creatives to enter packaging design contest

Lip balm brand Labello has launched a packaging design competition that's open to professional and aspiring designers and artists or those just dabbling in the arts. Winners stand a chance to win R25,000 and have winning designs appear on the brand's packaging.
The initiative we inspired by results of the Global Happiness Index
(GHI), which shows that South Africans have experienced a noticeable decline in levels of joy over the past twelve months. Labello, therefore, decided to embark on a lateral below-the-line campaign that intends to "nurture a measure of happiness".
“Studies worldwide have shown that whether engaging in some form of creativity or, for that matter, beholding and enjoying beautiful design or art makes people happy in the moment. The Labello design competition will hopefully deliver both. Creative immersion while designing or drawing an entry and, at the opposite end, in retail when shoppers have the opportunity to appreciate homegrown creativity on shelf while doing a shop," says Labello brand manager Sinenhlanhla Mambi.
Labello’s Strawberry Shine and Blackberry Shine variants will each carry a winning local design. “This is an empowering Labello initiative to help young designers kickstart their careers and showcase their talents during these challenging times. Ultimately, it’s about supporting South Africans, and we intend to lead this trend," adds Mambi.
Creative brief
Two designers, Megan Bird and Phathu Nembilwi have been commissioned by Labello to design a variant packaging set, too, (Original and Cherry Shine) while acting as judges in tandem with the Labello marketing team, to select public entries.
“We are looking for youthfulness, fun, boldness, warmth, happiness and positivity in design - creative that’s colourful and reflects Africa’s rich creativity and diversity. The competition is open to anyone who wants to try their hand at designing, whether you are an aspiring designer, student, artist or professional," says Mambi.
She adds that while winning the contest is a bonus, the focus should be on the process. “Wouldn’t it be great to escape the daily drudge for a short while and focus simply on creating? There are no limits or boundaries in terms of creative expression in this competition."
“We don’t expect to change the world or reinvent the wheel,” says Mambi. “But positivity attracts positivity. Imagine if every brand can somehow make a small contribution, through constructive initiatives, to move the needle on our collective state of joy as a nation. Even if just for a little bit, as sometimes all you need is a momentary escape. We’re putting local creative talents in the spotlight, and our hope is that this brings joy!“
Entries are now open and close on 15 April 2021. More information is available at: https://www.labello.co.za/highlights/let-your-design-shine