Win big in the OFM R10K Triple Play

Living the real good life in Central South Africa has never been more fun, thanks to the OFM R10k Triple Play competition.
From 27 July to 7 August listeners stand a chance to win just by tuning in to their favourite radio station and answering three simple questions. Catch three songs from the same artist back-to-back on OFM, send the keyword “R10K” via telegram and one of OFM’s presenters will phone one lucky listener back to ask three questions: the name of the artist, the names of each of the songs played and the order in which they were played. Each correct answer is worth R2000, but get all three right and you could win R10,000.
There is no telling when the triple play is scheduled so for the chance to win, listeners should stay glued to their radios. General competition rules apply, but since OFM is in the spirit of Christmas in July the 60-day rule (a person, who has won anything in the last 60 days on OFM is not eligible to participate in the competition), will be scrapped.
Says Lindiwe Mtwentula, OFM marketing manager: “In these tough times, OFM is giving away more money than ever before. We believe that our listeners deserve something to smile about, and what better way to spread the joy than by giving cash for something simple as staying tuned to your favourite radio station!”
For even more chances to win and to help listeners identify who the current mystery triple play artist is, OFM has created a memory game on their website. If they see the same face three times, they’ve identified the mystery artist. Fill in the entry form online to enter the draw for R1000 cash.
For more info regarding the OFM R10K Triple Play competition, or to play the memory game, go to https://www.ofm.co.za/competition/3316/win-with-ofm-r10k-triple-play-
or stay tuned to OFM.