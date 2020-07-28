Gagasi FM Red Star Virtual Experience 2020

Yes, you heard right! The number one regional commercial radio station, Gagasi FM, is bringing its loyal listeners a virtual experience of the station's annual Red Star Experience. The Gagasi FM Red Star Virtual Experience is taking place on Friday, 31 July 2020 at 6pm to 9pm on the Gagasi FM App and on YouTube. The online event is in partnership with Durban Tourism.