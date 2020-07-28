Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Gagasi FM Red Star Virtual Experience 2020

28 Jul 2020
Issued by: Gagasi FM
Yes, you heard right! The number one regional commercial radio station, Gagasi FM, is bringing its loyal listeners a virtual experience of the station's annual Red Star Experience. The Gagasi FM Red Star Virtual Experience is taking place on Friday, 31 July 2020 at 6pm to 9pm on the Gagasi FM App and on YouTube. The online event is in partnership with Durban Tourism.
Gagasi FM is the only radio station in South Africa that has its own village at the annual Vodacom Durban July. The Gagasi FM Red Star Experience sees over 2,000 consumers who loyally enjoy the races from the exquisite marquee of Gagasi FM. Every year, consumers are treated to the opulent lifestyle, five-star sensory culinary experience, TOTE betting facilities and racecourse feeds, extravagant fashion show and great performances from the country’s top artists.

Due to the plight of the current Covid-19 pandemic and the national lockdown, major events have been impossible to execute and thus cancelled. For Gagasi FM, on the other hand, it has become a great opportunity for the Durban-based radio station to be innovative and create a virtual experience for their listeners who have supported the event for the past three years. The Gagasi FM Red Star Virtual Experience will delight listeners with great performances from the station’s own on-air personalities as well as the SA’s top artists.

Khaya Dladla
Zola Zee’Lovin

Listeners can look forward to DJ Lab, DJ Sonic, DJ Vumar, DJ Le Soul, Beast, Zanda Zakuza and Skyewanda. The live online event will be hosted by the flamboyant Khaya Dladla and the vivacious Zola Zee’Lovin. The theme for the 2020 Vodacom Durban July is ‘butterflies’. Therefore, listeners can also look forward to a lavish presentation of high fashion from Durban’s top designers.

As the world adapts to the new normal the Gagasi FM Red Star Virtual Experience offers the listener entertainment from the palm of their hands. To be able to enjoy the live virtual event, download the Gagasi FM App and subscribe. The Gagasi FM App is available on Google Play and iOS where Gagasi FM has created a trusted socialising space for listeners to become truly a part of the real time live event of the Gagasi FM Red Star Virtual Experience 2020. The official hashtag for the live online event is #RedStarExperience2020 and #GagasifmgoesVirtual.

Facebook: GagasiWorld | Twitter: @GagasiFM | Instagram: @gagasifm

For further information, please contact:

Khulekani Shandu
Senior Executive: Marketing, PR and Stakeholder Management
Tel: 031 584 5300
Cell: 083 792 5737
Email:

Ntsike Khumalo
PR and Trade Marketing Officer
Tel: 031 584 5300
Cell: 081 411 0832
Email:

Gagasi FM's press office

Gagasi FMGagasi FM is the number one commercial radio station in KwaZulu Natal to reach the black urban and peri-urban black youth.
