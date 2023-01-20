Step inside the Italian Villa that features on Season 2 of the White Lotus

Villa Tasca from Season 2 of the dark comedy White Lotus, winner of the 2023 Golden Globe for Best Limited Series is now on Airbnb and is perfect for your next girls' trip to Italy.

Located in Palermo, the estate transports guests back to the 1500’s, featuring 20-acres of garden and four bedrooms, each with an ensuite bathroom.

The villa boasts a double staircase guiding guests up to its main floor. The living and dining rooms feature grandiose high ceilings, tall windows, and Italian art and design around every corner, including landscape paintings filling the walls and area rugs overlaying the polished stone floors. Details like gold-edged portraits, carved wooden wardrobes, and marble bathroom tiles make a statement in each suite.

The listing description by Luxury Retreats states:

“This luxury enclave is a 10-minute drive, or less, from the golden mosaics of the Cappella Palatina and the surrounding Palazzo dei Normanni, and the extraordinary Cappuccini Catacombs. Head to Monreale for a walk by the port, a visit to the cathedral, or a stop at a family-friendly waterpark. It’s also a short trip to the center of Palermo, whose colorful streets are a mix of architecture from across the Mediterranean.”

Keen to book this for your next Italian holiday? Click here.



