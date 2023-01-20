Industries

Step inside the Italian Villa that features on Season 2 of the White Lotus

20 Jan 2023
Issued by: Irvine Partners
Villa Tasca from Season 2 of the dark comedy White Lotus, winner of the 2023 Golden Globe for Best Limited Series is now on Airbnb and is perfect for your next girls' trip to Italy.
Step inside the Italian Villa that features on Season 2 of the White Lotus

Located in Palermo, the estate transports guests back to the 1500’s, featuring 20-acres of garden and four bedrooms, each with an ensuite bathroom.

The villa boasts a double staircase guiding guests up to its main floor. The living and dining rooms feature grandiose high ceilings, tall windows, and Italian art and design around every corner, including landscape paintings filling the walls and area rugs overlaying the polished stone floors. Details like gold-edged portraits, carved wooden wardrobes, and marble bathroom tiles make a statement in each suite.

Step inside the Italian Villa that features on Season 2 of the White Lotus

The listing description by Luxury Retreats states:

“The villa itself rises proudly out of the gardens, with a double staircase sweeping up to its main floor. The living and dining rooms are laid out on a grand scale, with high ceilings, tall windows, and decorations on nearly every surface, whether landscape paintings filling the walls and area rugs overlaying the polished stone floors or colourful motifs splashing across the tile. The grandeur continues in the bedrooms at this vacation rental; one has a king bed and the other three have queen beds. All four bedrooms have private ensuite bathrooms, air conditioning, and a lounge area or sitting room. Details like gold-edged portraits, carved wooden wardrobes, and marble bathroom tiles make a statement in each suite.

“This luxury enclave is a 10-minute drive, or less, from the golden mosaics of the Cappella Palatina and the surrounding Palazzo dei Normanni, and the extraordinary Cappuccini Catacombs. Head to Monreale for a walk by the port, a visit to the cathedral, or a stop at a family-friendly waterpark. It’s also a short trip to the center of Palermo, whose colorful streets are a mix of architecture from across the Mediterranean.”

Step inside the Italian Villa that features on Season 2 of the White Lotus

Keen to book this for your next Italian holiday? Click here.

Irvine Partners
Irvine Partners is a Public Relations & Integrated Marketing Agency with offices in London, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Nairobi, Lagos and Accra.

