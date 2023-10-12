Hottest Portuguese festival of summer 2023

A perfect fusion of Madeiran culture and the South African spirit.

Get ready to experience the magic of Madeiran culture as the second Madeira Fest descends upon Casa dos Poveiros in Boksburg from 3 to 5 November, 2023. Expect non-stop, eat-till-you-pop, dance-till-you-drop food and entertainment for the entire family – the best Portuguese Festival of Summer 2023!

Sink your teeth into an endless array of mouth-watering Portuguese dishes – prawns, espetadas, chouriços, peri-peri chicken, to name but a few! And to wash it down, sip on a cool caipirinha or poncha, the ultimate traditional drink from the island of Madeira. And don’t forget the delicious pastéis de natas coupled with a perfect espresso – true Portuguese style. This is where great food meets great friends. Stroll through our first outdoor market within the festival grounds and find your treasure.

Three days of pure musical bliss with a star-studded lineup of artists including the iconic Mango Groove, popsters Lee Cole and James Deacon, celebrated local and Madeiran performers including Miguel Preguiero, Miro Freitas, Buzico and João Quintino, Afrikaans superstars Steve Hofmeyr, Karlien van Jaarsveld and Refentse, and when the stars shine brightest, give in to the electrifying beats of top DJs including Luis Almeida, Jay Em, Rix and Timo ODV.

Come dance the 'Bailinho' as Madeira's rich culture is on display with various traditional folklore dancing, accompanied by traditional regional voices and musical instruments. A visual spectacle!

Brought to you by Caravela Events and the Portuguese Forum of South Africa, Madeira Fest 2023 is perfect for families, including a secure Kids Zone to keep the little ones entertained.

Always giving back, Caravela Events is committed to donate a certain percentage of ticket sales to Hospice East Rand and SPCA Boksburg. Full artist lineup and performance times TBA.

Event Details:

Dates: 3 to 5 November 2023

Location: Casa dos Poveiros, 177 Dayan Road, Dayanglen, Boksburg.

Ticket Information: Tickets for the Madeira Fest can be purchased through Computicket, at Checkers stores, or at the gate.

Follow us on social media for the latest updates: https://www.facebook.com/caravelafestival/.

For media inquiries, please contact: Benjy Mudie at TPW az.oc.ycnegawpt@yjneb.



