Sikhanyiso Mdlalose promoted to business unit director for iProspect SA

Previously, head of digital of iProspect SA, Mdlalose has over 11 years experience across both the media owner, marketing and advertising industry. Having extensive experience across a broad spectrum of industries, his roots are well entrenched in digital media and marketing and possesses a strong drive to solve business challenges through creative and strategic approaches.

In 2018, Ziggy spent a successful, one-year secondment in Ghana to establish and build the digital capabilities and expertise at the iProspect Ghanaian office. This experience as well as his inquisitiveness and eager to learn attitude landed him back at Wits Business School to pursue a master’s degree where he plans to sharpen his leadership and business skills.

In addition to his successful and growing career, Mdlalose is a firm believer of giving back, whether it is through his co-founded charity and upliftment foundation or being an active Y Council member of IAB South Africa.

Commenting on his promotion, Mdlalose says: "As a brand that has been a part of my household since childhood, I am eager to embrace this new opportunity and look forward to leveraging my knowledge and making a meaningful contribution to the MultiChoice brand".

Clare Trafankowska-Neal, managing director for iProspect SA says: "We have been proud to deliver superior performance and innovative media-experiences over the past 2 years of our incredible partnership with MultiChoice. Sikhanyiso ‘Ziggy’ brings a wealth of regional and eCommerce experience with him and his stepping in to take over leadership of our talented team; will inject a refreshed energy and continued excellence".