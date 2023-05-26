Most Read
D&AD Awards
All the 61st 2nd D&AD Awards winners
The first Awards ceremony took place on Wednesday, 24 May.
FCB Africa and Tarek Nour Communications / Mohamed El Zayat were each awarded a Yellow Pencil. The Middle East agencies racked up 16 Shortlist, 13 Wood Pencils and one Graphite Pencil in total. Africa boasts two Yellow Pencils, one Graphite and five Wood and four Shortlist.
The most successful agency is ‿ and us Dubai followed by Impact BBDO.
African and Middle East winners
|Category
|Award
|Lead
|Client
|Title
|Advertising Agency
|Design Agency
|Production Company
|Countries
|Direction
|Yellow Pencil
|Tarek Nour Communications / Mohamed El Zayat
|Magdy Yacoub Heart Foundation
|Lonesome Traveler
|Tarek Nour Communications / TNA Cairo
|Kay-Oh Productions
|Egypt
|Animation
|Shortlist
|Maged Nassar
|Sharjah Book Authority / National Network Communications
|SHARJAH BOOK AUTHORITY
|Good People Films
|Zanad
|Good People Films
|Egypt, United Arab Emirates
|Press & Outdoor
|Wood Pencil
|INGO Hamburg / INGO Stockholm
|Al Futtaim
|Inflation-Proof Products
|INGO Hamburg / INGO Stockholm
|HOOKED
|Germany, Sweden, United Arab Emirates
|Press & Outdoor
|Shortlist
|INGO Hamburg / INGO Stockholm
|Al Futtaim
|Inflation-Proof Products
|INGO Hamburg / INGO Stockholm
|HOOKED
|Germany, Sweden, United Arab Emirates
|Branding
|Shortlist
|Peter Schmidt Group
|Washking
|Washking: Own your throne!
|Peter Schmidt Group
|Ghana, Germany
|Direct
|Wood Pencil
|Promise
|BlackStudio / BlackStudio
|Plan (a)
|Promise
|BlackStudio
|South Africa
|Graphic Design
|Yellow Pencil
|FCB Africa
|Digital Youth ICT Academy
|DYICTA Logo Design
|FCB Africa
|FCB Africa
|South Africa
|Graphic Design
|Wood Pencil
|Grid Worldwide
|Marble Group
|Zioux, Break Free.
|Grid Worldwide
|South Africa
|Media
|Shortlist
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Vodacom
|Anti Hi-Jack Ads
|VMLY&R South Africa
|VMLY&R South Africa
|VMLY&R Johannesburg
|South Africa
|PR
|Wood Pencil
|Joe Public Johannesburg
|Amnesty International South Africa
|The Real Maternity Issue
|Joe Public Johannesburg
|South Africa
|Press & Outdoor
|Graphite Pencil
|Promise
|BlackStudio
|Plan (a)
|Promise
|BlackStudio
|South Africa
|Press & Outdoor
|Wood Pencil
|Promise
|BlackStudio / BlackStudio
|Plan (a)
|Promise
|BlackStudio
|South Africa
|Radio & Audio
|Shortlist
|Grey Advertising
|Distell
|Jab Jab
|Grey Advertising
|Finetune Productions
|South Africa
|Writing for Advertising
|Shortlist
|Grey Advertising
|Distell
|Jab Jab
|Grey Advertising
|Finetune Productions
|South Africa
|Art Direction
|Shortlist
|Stink Films Berlin / Giant Films
|Mami Wata Surf
|Mami Wata 'Luck is Alive'
|Mami Wata Creative
|Stink Films Berlin / Giant Films
|South Africa, Germany
|Direction
|Wood Pencil
|Giant Films / Stink Films Berlin
|Mami Wata Surf
|Mami Wata 'Luck is Alive'
|Mami Wata Creative
|Giant Films / Stink Films Berlin
|South Africa, Germany
|Direction
|Wood Pencil
|Romance Films
|KFC
|Anything for the Taste
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Romance Films
|South Africa, United Kingdom
|Art Direction
|Shortlist
|Sweetwater MEA
|adidas Merging Markets
|Adidas Ravi Superstar
|Sweetwater MEA
|Sweetwater MEA
|House of Brands
|United Arab Emirates
|Art Direction
|Wood Pencil
|‿ and us
|Deliveroo
|One-Star Cookbook
|‿ and us
|No One
|BlackBox
|United Arab Emirates
|Book Design
|Wood Pencil
|‿ and us
|Deliveroo
|One-Star CookBook
|‿ and us
|No One
|BlackBox
|United Arab Emirates
|Direct
|Wood Pencil
|Publicis Middle East
|Stellantis Middle East
|The Call of Adventure
|Publicis Middle East
|United Arab Emirates
|Direction
|Shortlist
|Leo Burnett Dubai
|Home Centre
|The Homecoming
|Leo Burnett Dubai
|Prodigious Middle East
|United Arab Emirates
|Experiential
|Shortlist
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|UAE Government Media Office
|Empty Plates
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Prodigious Middle East
|United Arab Emirates
|Graphic Design
|Shortlist
|Publicis Middle East
|Stellantis Middle East
|The Call of Adventure
|Publicis Middle East
|United Arab Emirates
|Photography
|Wood Pencil
|‿ and us
|Deliveroo
|One-Star Cookbook
|‿ and us
|No One
|BlackBox
|United Arab Emirates
|Press & Outdoor
|Shortlist
|‿ and us
|Deliveroo
|One-Star CookBook
|‿ and us
|No One
|BlackBox
|United Arab Emirates
|Spatial Design
|Wood Pencil
|DDB FZ LLC
|MSF(Doctors Without Borders) / Al Futtaim
|The Giving Room
|DDB FZ LLC
|The Farm
|United Arab Emirates
|Writing for Advertising
|Shortlist
|‿ and us
|Deliveroo
|One-Star Cookbook
|‿ and us
|No One
|BlackBox
|United Arab Emirates
|Commerce
|Wood Pencil
|Horizon FCB Dubai
|Children of Female Prisoners' Association
|Breakchains with Blockchain
|Horizon FCB Dubai
|United Arab Emirates, Egypt
|Commerce
|Wood Pencil
|Horizon FCB Dubai
|Children of Female Prisoners' Association
|Breakchains with Blockchain
|Horizon FCB Dubai
|United Arab Emirates, Egypt
|Direction
|Wood Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East / Prodigious Middle East
|LOGI Energy
|The Right to Power: 47 seconds
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Prodigious Middle East
|United Arab Emirates, Lebanon
|Impact
|Shortlist
|Impact BBDO
|AnNahar Newspaper
|Newspapers Inside The Newspaper
|Impact BBDO
|Impact BBDO Beirut
|Impact BBDO Beirut
|United Arab Emirates, Lebanon
|Magazine & Newspaper Design
|Shortlist
|Impact BBDO
|AnNahar Newspaper
|Newspapers Inside The Newspaper
|Impact BBDO
|Impact BBDO Beirut
|Impact BBDO Beirut
|United Arab Emirates, Lebanon
|Press & Outdoor
|Wood Pencil
|Impact BBDO
|AnNahar Newspaper
|Newspapers Inside The Newspaper
|Impact BBDO
|Impact BBDO Beirut
|Impact BBDO Beirut
|United Arab Emirates, Lebanon
|Impact
|Shortlist
|Impact BBDO
|GharPar Technologies / Indus Hospital
|Waxing Lady Tutorials
|Impact BBDO
|Contentory
|Helipad Films
|United Arab Emirates, Pakistan
|Impact
|Wood Pencil
|Impact BBDO
|EBM
|Schoolgirl Newscasters
|Impact BBDO
|Impact BBDO Beirut
|Shiny Toy Guns
|United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Lebanon
|Media
|Shortlist
|Impact BBDO
|EBM
|Schoolgirl Newscasters
|Impact BBDO
|Impact BBDO Beirut
|Shiny Toy Guns
|United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Lebanon
|Experiential
|Shortlist
|‿ and us
|Anghami
|Sole Music
|‿ and us
|No One
|Jack The Maker
|United Arab Emirates, Portugal
|Digital Design
|Graphite Pencil
|‿ and us
|UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine
|The Undeniable Street View
|‿ and us
|No One
|BlackBox
|United Arab Emirates, Ukraine
|Experiential
|Wood Pencil
|‿ and us
|UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine
|The Undeniable Street View
|‿ and us
|No One
|BlackBox
|United Arab Emirates, Ukraine
|Experiential
|Shortlist
|‿ and us
|UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine
|The Undeniable Street View
|‿ and us
|No One
|BlackBox
|United Arab Emirates, Ukraine
|Media
|Wood Pencil
|‿ and us
|UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine
|The Undeniable Street View
|‿ and us
|No One
|BlackBox
|United Arab Emirates, Ukraine
|PR
|Shortlist
|‿ and us
|UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine
|The Undeniable Street View
|‿ and us
|No One
|BlackBox
|United Arab Emirates, Ukraine
|PR
|Shortlist
|‿ and us
|UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine
|The Undeniable Street View
|‿ and us
|No One
|BlackBox
|United Arab Emirates, Ukraine
|Commerce
|Shortlist
|Wunderman Thompson Dubai
|Kraft Heinz UK
|The Unstainable Thobe
|Wunderman Thompson Dubai
|Wunderman Mena
|BigFoot
|United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom
|Magazine & Newspaper Design
|Shortlist
|Discontent
|Iain Akerman
|Discontent
|United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom
D&AD celebrates creative excellence, believing creativity is critical to commercial, economic, social and cultural success. The Awards incorporates more than 40 categories judged by nearly 400 of the world’s leading creatives, recognising work that will inspire seasoned talent and encourage the next generation.
Black Pencils
This year two Black Pencils - the highest accolade in the creative industry - were awarded amongst a total of 639 Pencils
Division claimed one Black Pencil in the Visual Effects/ Craft category for Pharrell, 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator’s music video, Cash In , Cash out, using CGI animation to create avatars of the three musicians dancing in a magical environment. Abby.
World took home a Black Pencil in Product Design/ Design with Heartbeat Drum Machine for The Swedish Heartchild Foundation. The device, functioning as a modular synthesiser, produces rhythms using the electrocardiograms of four children with different heart defects.
Channelling distress into art, it captures the core of the problem to transform it into something new and beautiful.
Collaborative Pencils
Two Collaborative Pencils were awarded, celebrating innovative and long-lasting collaborations. These went to Iyama Design and Kamoi Kakoshi Co, Japan, for ongoing work with MT Masking Tape that started with the development of a logo through to a promotional exhibition still held around the world today; and Ogilvy UK and Unilever for A 66-year partnership, a collaboration that began in 1957 when a certain David Ogilvy wrote the first print advert for the Dove beauty bar.
Two winners were awarded the Side Hustle Pencil. Sponsored by Adobe Express, the Side Hustle category reflects the value of creatives applying their skills and personal passions to side projects that address social and environmental issues.
The recipients are Get Better Books for Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children, UK with a series of interactive books designed to help paediatric patients understand their journey through treatment and stages of recovery; and Beyond Hearing by Chun-Te Ho, UK - an augmented reality interface for Deaf People to localise and experience sound with a multi-senses feedback system for safety, communication and daily sound engagement. With this interface, deaf people can intuitively know the location of the sound, and experience it with visual and tactile cues.
The President’s Award, chosen by this year’s President Richard Brim, CCO, adam&eveDDB, goes to the Founders of Mother, UK.