All the 61st 2nd D&AD Awards winners

Following the 61st D&AD Awards second ceremony on 25 May 2023 in London, Africa and the Middle East accumulated 22 Pencils.

The first Awards ceremony took place on Wednesday, 24 May.

FCB Africa and Tarek Nour Communications / Mohamed El Zayat were each awarded a Yellow Pencil. The Middle East agencies racked up 16 Shortlist, 13 Wood Pencils and one Graphite Pencil in total. Africa boasts two Yellow Pencils, one Graphite and five Wood and four Shortlist.

The most successful agency is ‿ and us Dubai followed by Impact BBDO.

African and Middle East winners

Category Award Lead Client Title Advertising Agency Design Agency Production Company Countries Direction Yellow Pencil Tarek Nour Communications / Mohamed El Zayat Magdy Yacoub Heart Foundation Lonesome Traveler Tarek Nour Communications / TNA Cairo Kay-Oh Productions Egypt Animation Shortlist Maged Nassar Sharjah Book Authority / National Network Communications SHARJAH BOOK AUTHORITY Good People Films Zanad Good People Films Egypt, United Arab Emirates Press & Outdoor Wood Pencil INGO Hamburg / INGO Stockholm Al Futtaim Inflation-Proof Products INGO Hamburg / INGO Stockholm HOOKED Germany, Sweden, United Arab Emirates Press & Outdoor Shortlist INGO Hamburg / INGO Stockholm Al Futtaim Inflation-Proof Products INGO Hamburg / INGO Stockholm HOOKED Germany, Sweden, United Arab Emirates Branding Shortlist Peter Schmidt Group Washking Washking: Own your throne! Peter Schmidt Group Ghana, Germany Direct Wood Pencil Promise BlackStudio / BlackStudio Plan (a) Promise BlackStudio South Africa Graphic Design Yellow Pencil FCB Africa Digital Youth ICT Academy DYICTA Logo Design FCB Africa FCB Africa South Africa Graphic Design Wood Pencil Grid Worldwide Marble Group Zioux, Break Free. Grid Worldwide South Africa Media Shortlist VMLY&R South Africa Vodacom Anti Hi-Jack Ads VMLY&R South Africa VMLY&R South Africa VMLY&R Johannesburg South Africa PR Wood Pencil Joe Public Johannesburg Amnesty International South Africa The Real Maternity Issue Joe Public Johannesburg South Africa Press & Outdoor Graphite Pencil Promise BlackStudio Plan (a) Promise BlackStudio South Africa Press & Outdoor Wood Pencil Promise BlackStudio / BlackStudio Plan (a) Promise BlackStudio South Africa Radio & Audio Shortlist Grey Advertising Distell Jab Jab Grey Advertising Finetune Productions South Africa Writing for Advertising Shortlist Grey Advertising Distell Jab Jab Grey Advertising Finetune Productions South Africa Art Direction Shortlist Stink Films Berlin / Giant Films Mami Wata Surf Mami Wata 'Luck is Alive' Mami Wata Creative Stink Films Berlin / Giant Films South Africa, Germany Direction Wood Pencil Giant Films / Stink Films Berlin Mami Wata Surf Mami Wata 'Luck is Alive' Mami Wata Creative Giant Films / Stink Films Berlin South Africa, Germany Direction Wood Pencil Romance Films KFC Anything for the Taste Ogilvy South Africa Romance Films South Africa, United Kingdom Art Direction Shortlist Sweetwater MEA adidas Merging Markets Adidas Ravi Superstar Sweetwater MEA Sweetwater MEA House of Brands United Arab Emirates Art Direction Wood Pencil ‿ and us Deliveroo One-Star Cookbook ‿ and us No One BlackBox United Arab Emirates Book Design Wood Pencil ‿ and us Deliveroo One-Star CookBook ‿ and us No One BlackBox United Arab Emirates Direct Wood Pencil Publicis Middle East Stellantis Middle East The Call of Adventure Publicis Middle East United Arab Emirates Direction Shortlist Leo Burnett Dubai Home Centre The Homecoming Leo Burnett Dubai Prodigious Middle East United Arab Emirates Experiential Shortlist Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East UAE Government Media Office Empty Plates Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East Prodigious Middle East United Arab Emirates Graphic Design Shortlist Publicis Middle East Stellantis Middle East The Call of Adventure Publicis Middle East United Arab Emirates Photography Wood Pencil ‿ and us Deliveroo One-Star Cookbook ‿ and us No One BlackBox United Arab Emirates Press & Outdoor Shortlist ‿ and us Deliveroo One-Star CookBook ‿ and us No One BlackBox United Arab Emirates Spatial Design Wood Pencil DDB FZ LLC MSF(Doctors Without Borders) / Al Futtaim The Giving Room DDB FZ LLC The Farm United Arab Emirates Writing for Advertising Shortlist ‿ and us Deliveroo One-Star Cookbook ‿ and us No One BlackBox United Arab Emirates Commerce Wood Pencil Horizon FCB Dubai Children of Female Prisoners' Association Breakchains with Blockchain Horizon FCB Dubai United Arab Emirates, Egypt Commerce Wood Pencil Horizon FCB Dubai Children of Female Prisoners' Association Breakchains with Blockchain Horizon FCB Dubai United Arab Emirates, Egypt Direction Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East / Prodigious Middle East LOGI Energy The Right to Power: 47 seconds Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East Prodigious Middle East United Arab Emirates, Lebanon Impact Shortlist Impact BBDO AnNahar Newspaper Newspapers Inside The Newspaper Impact BBDO Impact BBDO Beirut Impact BBDO Beirut United Arab Emirates, Lebanon Magazine & Newspaper Design Shortlist Impact BBDO AnNahar Newspaper Newspapers Inside The Newspaper Impact BBDO Impact BBDO Beirut Impact BBDO Beirut United Arab Emirates, Lebanon Press & Outdoor Wood Pencil Impact BBDO AnNahar Newspaper Newspapers Inside The Newspaper Impact BBDO Impact BBDO Beirut Impact BBDO Beirut United Arab Emirates, Lebanon Impact Shortlist Impact BBDO GharPar Technologies / Indus Hospital Waxing Lady Tutorials Impact BBDO Contentory Helipad Films United Arab Emirates, Pakistan Impact Wood Pencil Impact BBDO EBM Schoolgirl Newscasters Impact BBDO Impact BBDO Beirut Shiny Toy Guns United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Lebanon Media Shortlist Impact BBDO EBM Schoolgirl Newscasters Impact BBDO Impact BBDO Beirut Shiny Toy Guns United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Lebanon Experiential Shortlist ‿ and us Anghami Sole Music ‿ and us No One Jack The Maker United Arab Emirates, Portugal Digital Design Graphite Pencil ‿ and us UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine The Undeniable Street View ‿ and us No One BlackBox United Arab Emirates, Ukraine Experiential Wood Pencil ‿ and us UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine The Undeniable Street View ‿ and us No One BlackBox United Arab Emirates, Ukraine Experiential Shortlist ‿ and us UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine The Undeniable Street View ‿ and us No One BlackBox United Arab Emirates, Ukraine Media Wood Pencil ‿ and us UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine The Undeniable Street View ‿ and us No One BlackBox United Arab Emirates, Ukraine PR Shortlist ‿ and us UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine The Undeniable Street View ‿ and us No One BlackBox United Arab Emirates, Ukraine PR Shortlist ‿ and us UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine The Undeniable Street View ‿ and us No One BlackBox United Arab Emirates, Ukraine Commerce Shortlist Wunderman Thompson Dubai Kraft Heinz UK The Unstainable Thobe Wunderman Thompson Dubai Wunderman Mena BigFoot United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom Magazine & Newspaper Design Shortlist Discontent Iain Akerman Discontent United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom

D&AD celebrates creative excellence, believing creativity is critical to commercial, economic, social and cultural success. The Awards incorporates more than 40 categories judged by nearly 400 of the world’s leading creatives, recognising work that will inspire seasoned talent and encourage the next generation.

Black Pencils

This year two Black Pencils - the highest accolade in the creative industry - were awarded amongst a total of 639 Pencils

Division claimed one Black Pencil in the Visual Effects/ Craft category for Pharrell, 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator’s music video, Cash In , Cash out, using CGI animation to create avatars of the three musicians dancing in a magical environment. Abby.

World took home a Black Pencil in Product Design/ Design with Heartbeat Drum Machine for The Swedish Heartchild Foundation. The device, functioning as a modular synthesiser, produces rhythms using the electrocardiograms of four children with different heart defects.

Channelling distress into art, it captures the core of the problem to transform it into something new and beautiful.

Collaborative Pencils

Two Collaborative Pencils were awarded, celebrating innovative and long-lasting collaborations. These went to Iyama Design and Kamoi Kakoshi Co, Japan, for ongoing work with MT Masking Tape that started with the development of a logo through to a promotional exhibition still held around the world today; and Ogilvy UK and Unilever for A 66-year partnership, a collaboration that began in 1957 when a certain David Ogilvy wrote the first print advert for the Dove beauty bar.

Two winners were awarded the Side Hustle Pencil. Sponsored by Adobe Express, the Side Hustle category reflects the value of creatives applying their skills and personal passions to side projects that address social and environmental issues.

The recipients are Get Better Books for Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children, UK with a series of interactive books designed to help paediatric patients understand their journey through treatment and stages of recovery; and Beyond Hearing by Chun-Te Ho, UK - an augmented reality interface for Deaf People to localise and experience sound with a multi-senses feedback system for safety, communication and daily sound engagement. With this interface, deaf people can intuitively know the location of the sound, and experience it with visual and tactile cues.

The President’s Award, chosen by this year’s President Richard Brim, CCO, adam&eveDDB, goes to the Founders of Mother, UK.