Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
All the 61st 2nd D&AD Awards winners

26 May 2023
Following the 61st D&AD Awards second ceremony on 25 May 2023 in London, Africa and the Middle East accumulated 22 Pencils.
Source: © D&AD The 61st D&AD Awards Ceremony took place on 24 and 25 May 2023 in London
The first Awards ceremony took place on Wednesday, 24 May.

FCB Africa and Tarek Nour Communications / Mohamed El Zayat were each awarded a Yellow Pencil. The Middle East agencies racked up 16 Shortlist, 13 Wood Pencils and one Graphite Pencil in total. Africa boasts two Yellow Pencils, one Graphite and five Wood and four Shortlist.

The most successful agency is ‿ and us Dubai followed by Impact BBDO.

1st D&AD Awards ceremony rewards South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Middle East agencies

By 1 day ago

African and Middle East winners

CategoryAwardLeadClientTitleAdvertising AgencyDesign AgencyProduction CompanyCountries
DirectionYellow PencilTarek Nour Communications / Mohamed El ZayatMagdy Yacoub Heart FoundationLonesome TravelerTarek Nour Communications / TNA CairoKay-Oh ProductionsEgypt
AnimationShortlistMaged NassarSharjah Book Authority / National Network CommunicationsSHARJAH BOOK AUTHORITYGood People FilmsZanadGood People FilmsEgypt, United Arab Emirates
Press & OutdoorWood PencilINGO Hamburg / INGO StockholmAl FuttaimInflation-Proof ProductsINGO Hamburg / INGO StockholmHOOKEDGermany, Sweden, United Arab Emirates
Press & OutdoorShortlistINGO Hamburg / INGO StockholmAl FuttaimInflation-Proof ProductsINGO Hamburg / INGO StockholmHOOKEDGermany, Sweden, United Arab Emirates
BrandingShortlistPeter Schmidt GroupWashkingWashking: Own your throne!Peter Schmidt GroupGhana, Germany
DirectWood PencilPromiseBlackStudio / BlackStudioPlan (a)PromiseBlackStudioSouth Africa
Graphic DesignYellow PencilFCB AfricaDigital Youth ICT AcademyDYICTA Logo DesignFCB AfricaFCB AfricaSouth Africa
Graphic DesignWood PencilGrid WorldwideMarble GroupZioux, Break Free.Grid WorldwideSouth Africa
MediaShortlistVMLY&R South AfricaVodacomAnti Hi-Jack AdsVMLY&R South AfricaVMLY&R South AfricaVMLY&R JohannesburgSouth Africa
PRWood PencilJoe Public JohannesburgAmnesty International South AfricaThe Real Maternity IssueJoe Public JohannesburgSouth Africa
Press & OutdoorGraphite PencilPromiseBlackStudioPlan (a)PromiseBlackStudioSouth Africa
Press & OutdoorWood PencilPromiseBlackStudio / BlackStudioPlan (a)PromiseBlackStudioSouth Africa
Radio & AudioShortlistGrey AdvertisingDistellJab JabGrey AdvertisingFinetune ProductionsSouth Africa
Writing for AdvertisingShortlistGrey AdvertisingDistellJab JabGrey AdvertisingFinetune ProductionsSouth Africa
Art DirectionShortlistStink Films Berlin / Giant FilmsMami Wata SurfMami Wata 'Luck is Alive'Mami Wata CreativeStink Films Berlin / Giant FilmsSouth Africa, Germany
DirectionWood PencilGiant Films / Stink Films BerlinMami Wata SurfMami Wata 'Luck is Alive'Mami Wata CreativeGiant Films / Stink Films BerlinSouth Africa, Germany
DirectionWood PencilRomance FilmsKFCAnything for the TasteOgilvy South AfricaRomance FilmsSouth Africa, United Kingdom
Art DirectionShortlistSweetwater MEAadidas Merging MarketsAdidas Ravi SuperstarSweetwater MEASweetwater MEAHouse of BrandsUnited Arab Emirates
Art DirectionWood Pencil‿ and usDeliverooOne-Star Cookbook‿ and usNo OneBlackBoxUnited Arab Emirates
Book DesignWood Pencil‿ and usDeliverooOne-Star CookBook‿ and usNo OneBlackBoxUnited Arab Emirates
DirectWood PencilPublicis Middle EastStellantis Middle EastThe Call of AdventurePublicis Middle EastUnited Arab Emirates
DirectionShortlistLeo Burnett DubaiHome CentreThe HomecomingLeo Burnett DubaiProdigious Middle EastUnited Arab Emirates
ExperientialShortlistSaatchi & Saatchi Middle EastUAE Government Media OfficeEmpty PlatesSaatchi & Saatchi Middle EastSaatchi & Saatchi Middle EastProdigious Middle EastUnited Arab Emirates
Graphic DesignShortlistPublicis Middle EastStellantis Middle EastThe Call of AdventurePublicis Middle EastUnited Arab Emirates
PhotographyWood Pencil‿ and usDeliverooOne-Star Cookbook‿ and usNo OneBlackBoxUnited Arab Emirates
Press & OutdoorShortlist‿ and usDeliverooOne-Star CookBook‿ and usNo OneBlackBoxUnited Arab Emirates
Spatial DesignWood PencilDDB FZ LLCMSF(Doctors Without Borders) / Al FuttaimThe Giving RoomDDB FZ LLCThe FarmUnited Arab Emirates
Writing for AdvertisingShortlist‿ and usDeliverooOne-Star Cookbook‿ and usNo OneBlackBoxUnited Arab Emirates
CommerceWood PencilHorizon FCB DubaiChildren of Female Prisoners' AssociationBreakchains with BlockchainHorizon FCB DubaiUnited Arab Emirates, Egypt
CommerceWood PencilHorizon FCB DubaiChildren of Female Prisoners' AssociationBreakchains with BlockchainHorizon FCB DubaiUnited Arab Emirates, Egypt
DirectionWood PencilSaatchi & Saatchi Middle East / Prodigious Middle EastLOGI EnergyThe Right to Power: 47 secondsSaatchi & Saatchi Middle EastProdigious Middle EastUnited Arab Emirates, Lebanon
ImpactShortlistImpact BBDOAnNahar NewspaperNewspapers Inside The NewspaperImpact BBDOImpact BBDO BeirutImpact BBDO BeirutUnited Arab Emirates, Lebanon
Magazine & Newspaper DesignShortlistImpact BBDOAnNahar NewspaperNewspapers Inside The NewspaperImpact BBDOImpact BBDO BeirutImpact BBDO BeirutUnited Arab Emirates, Lebanon
Press & OutdoorWood PencilImpact BBDOAnNahar NewspaperNewspapers Inside The NewspaperImpact BBDOImpact BBDO BeirutImpact BBDO BeirutUnited Arab Emirates, Lebanon
ImpactShortlistImpact BBDOGharPar Technologies / Indus HospitalWaxing Lady TutorialsImpact BBDOContentoryHelipad FilmsUnited Arab Emirates, Pakistan
ImpactWood PencilImpact BBDOEBMSchoolgirl NewscastersImpact BBDOImpact BBDO BeirutShiny Toy GunsUnited Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Lebanon
MediaShortlistImpact BBDOEBMSchoolgirl NewscastersImpact BBDOImpact BBDO BeirutShiny Toy GunsUnited Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Lebanon
ExperientialShortlist‿ and usAnghamiSole Music‿ and usNo OneJack The MakerUnited Arab Emirates, Portugal
Digital DesignGraphite Pencil‿ and usUNITED24 / Nova UkraineThe Undeniable Street View‿ and usNo OneBlackBoxUnited Arab Emirates, Ukraine
ExperientialWood Pencil‿ and usUNITED24 / Nova UkraineThe Undeniable Street View‿ and usNo OneBlackBoxUnited Arab Emirates, Ukraine
ExperientialShortlist‿ and usUNITED24 / Nova UkraineThe Undeniable Street View‿ and usNo OneBlackBoxUnited Arab Emirates, Ukraine
MediaWood Pencil‿ and usUNITED24 / Nova UkraineThe Undeniable Street View‿ and usNo OneBlackBoxUnited Arab Emirates, Ukraine
PRShortlist‿ and usUNITED24 / Nova UkraineThe Undeniable Street View‿ and usNo OneBlackBoxUnited Arab Emirates, Ukraine
PRShortlist‿ and usUNITED24 / Nova UkraineThe Undeniable Street View‿ and usNo OneBlackBoxUnited Arab Emirates, Ukraine
CommerceShortlistWunderman Thompson DubaiKraft Heinz UKThe Unstainable ThobeWunderman Thompson DubaiWunderman MenaBigFootUnited Arab Emirates, United Kingdom
Magazine & Newspaper DesignShortlistDiscontentIain AkermanDiscontentUnited Arab Emirates, United Kingdom

D&AD celebrates creative excellence, believing creativity is critical to commercial, economic, social and cultural success. The Awards incorporates more than 40 categories judged by nearly 400 of the world’s leading creatives, recognising work that will inspire seasoned talent and encourage the next generation.

Black Pencils

This year two Black Pencils - the highest accolade in the creative industry - were awarded amongst a total of 639 Pencils

Division claimed one Black Pencil in the Visual Effects/ Craft category for Pharrell, 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator’s music video, Cash In , Cash out, using CGI animation to create avatars of the three musicians dancing in a magical environment. Abby.

World took home a Black Pencil in Product Design/ Design with Heartbeat Drum Machine for The Swedish Heartchild Foundation. The device, functioning as a modular synthesiser, produces rhythms using the electrocardiograms of four children with different heart defects.

Channelling distress into art, it captures the core of the problem to transform it into something new and beautiful.

Collaborative Pencils

Two Collaborative Pencils were awarded, celebrating innovative and long-lasting collaborations. These went to Iyama Design and Kamoi Kakoshi Co, Japan, for ongoing work with MT Masking Tape that started with the development of a logo through to a promotional exhibition still held around the world today; and Ogilvy UK and Unilever for A 66-year partnership, a collaboration that began in 1957 when a certain David Ogilvy wrote the first print advert for the Dove beauty bar.

Two winners were awarded the Side Hustle Pencil. Sponsored by Adobe Express, the Side Hustle category reflects the value of creatives applying their skills and personal passions to side projects that address social and environmental issues.

The recipients are Get Better Books for Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children, UK with a series of interactive books designed to help paediatric patients understand their journey through treatment and stages of recovery; and Beyond Hearing by Chun-Te Ho, UK - an augmented reality interface for Deaf People to localise and experience sound with a multi-senses feedback system for safety, communication and daily sound engagement. With this interface, deaf people can intuitively know the location of the sound, and experience it with visual and tactile cues.

The President’s Award, chosen by this year’s President Richard Brim, CCO, adam&eveDDB, goes to the Founders of Mother, UK.

