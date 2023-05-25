1st D&AD Awards ceremony rewards South Africa, Nigeria, Eygpt and Middle East agencies

Last night the first of the 61st D&AD Awards ceremonies at BFI Southbank, London, UK took place with South Africa, Nigeria, and Eygpt all winning awards as well as agencies from the Middle East.

Image supplied: D&AD Awards. Promise awarded two Wood Pencils and a Graphite Pencil for client Black Studio

The Awards, which saw just one Black Pencil, awarded 124 Craft, 250 Advertising and two Collaborative Pencil winners.

D&AD celebrates creative excellence with the belief that creativity is a key driver in commercial, economic, social and cultural success. The Awards incorporates more than 40 categories judged by nearly 400 of the world’s leading creatives, recognising work that will inspire seasoned talent and encourage the next generation.

This year, there were a record number of entries to the Awards, with nearly 30,000 individual pieces of work making up the 12,243 entries. The remaining Craft, Side Hustle, Design, Culture and Impact winners, alongside the Companies of the Year and President’s Award, will be announced tonight.

South African winners

South Africa was awarded 10 Awards in total, one Granite Penicil, four shortlists, and five Wood Penils. Promise was awarded two Wood Pencils and a Graphite Pencil. Giant Films, Joe Public and Romance Films also secured a Wood Pencil each.

Category Award Lead Client Title Advertising Agency Design Agency Production Company Countries Direct Wood Pencil Promise BlackStudio / BlackStudio Plan (a) Promise BlackStudio South Africa Media Shortlist VMLY&R South Africa Vodacom Anti Hi-Jack Ads VMLY&R South Africa VMLY&R South Africa VMLY&R Johannesburg South Africa PR Wood Pencil Joe Public Johannesburg Amnesty International South Africa The Real Maternity Issue Joe Public Johannesburg South Africa Press & Outdoor Graphite Pencil Promise BlackStudio Plan (a) Promise BlackStudio South Africa Press & Outdoor Wood Pencil Promise BlackStudio / BlackStudio Plan (a) Promise BlackStudio South Africa Radio & Audio Shortlist Grey Advertising Distell Jab Jab Grey Advertising Finetune Productions South Africa Writing for Advertising Shortlist Grey Advertising Distell Jab Jab Grey Advertising Finetune Productions South Africa Art Direction Shortlist Stink Films Berlin / Giant Films Mami Wata Surf Mami Wata 'Luck is Alive' Mami Wata Creative Stink Films Berlin / Giant Films South Africa, Germany Direction Wood Pencil Giant Films / Stink Films Berlin Mami Wata Surf Mami Wata 'Luck is Alive' Mami Wata Creative Giant Films / Stink Films Berlin South Africa, Germany Direction Wood Pencil Romance Films KFC Anything for the Taste Ogilvy South Africa Romance Films South Africa, United Kingdom

Africa winners

There were three shortlists awarded to the continent, two to Neuklos Studios in Nigeria and one to the Good Popel Film in Eygpt.

Category Award Lead Client Title Advertising Agency Design Agency Production Company Countries Animation Shortlist Maged Nassar Sharjah Book Authority / National Network Communications SHARJAH BOOK AUTHORITY Good People Films Zanad Good People Films Egypt, United Arab Emirates Digital Shortlist X3M Ideas The Extra Step Initiative The Soot Life Expectancy X3M Ideas Zero Degrees Nigeria Direction Shortlist Neukleos Studios The La Casera Company LaCasera Spoken Wars Neukleos Studios Nigeria Direction Shortlist Neukleos Studios The La Casera Company LaCasera Spoken Wars Neukleos Studios Nigeria

Image supplied. D&AD Awards 2023. ? and us won two Wood Pencils for The Undeniable Street View campaign

Middle East winners

The Middle region secured 19 awards, 11 Shortlists and eight Wood Pencils. Winning three Wood Pencils is ͜ and us, with Horizon FCB Dubai winning two Wood Pencils and Publicis Middle East, Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East/ Prodigous Middle East and Impact BBDO all winning one Wood Pencil apiece.

Category Award Lead Client Title Advertising Agency Design Agency Production Company Countries Art Direction Shortlist Sweetwater MEA adidas Merging Markets Adidas Ravi Superstar Sweetwater MEA Sweetwater MEA House of Brands United Arab Emirates Art Direction Wood Pencil ‿ and us Deliveroo One-Star Cookbook ‿ and us No One BlackBox United Arab Emirates Direct Wood Pencil Publicis Middle East Stellantis Middle East The Call of Adventure Publicis Middle East United Arab Emirates Direction Shortlist Leo Burnett Dubai Home Centre The Homecoming Leo Burnett Dubai Prodigious Middle East United Arab Emirates Experiential Shortlist Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East UAE Government Media Office Empty Plates Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East Prodigious Middle East United Arab Emirates Press & Outdoor Shortlist ‿ and us Deliveroo One-Star CookBook ‿ and us No One BlackBox United Arab Emirates Writing for Advertising Shortlist ‿ and us Deliveroo One-Star Cookbook ‿ and us No One BlackBox United Arab Emirates Commerce Wood Pencil Horizon FCB Dubai Children of Female Prisoners' Association Breakchains with Blockchain Horizon FCB Dubai United Arab Emirates, Egypt Commerce Wood Pencil Horizon FCB Dubai Children of Female Prisoners' Association Breakchains with Blockchain Horizon FCB Dubai United Arab Emirates, Egypt Direction Wood Pencil Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East / Prodigious Middle East LOGI Energy The Right to Power: 47 seconds Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East Prodigious Middle East United Arab Emirates, Lebanon Press & Outdoor Wood Pencil Impact BBDO AnNahar Newspaper Newspapers Inside The Newspaper Impact BBDO Impact BBDO Beirut Impact BBDO Beirut United Arab Emirates, Lebanon Media Shortlist Impact BBDO EBM Schoolgirl Newscasters Impact BBDO Impact BBDO Beirut Shiny Toy Guns United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Lebanon Experiential Shortlist ‿ and us Anghami Sole Music ‿ and us No One Jack The Maker United Arab Emirates, Portugal Experiential Wood Pencil ‿ and us UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine The Undeniable Street View ‿ and us No One BlackBox United Arab Emirates, Ukraine Experiential Shortlist ‿ and us UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine The Undeniable Street View ‿ and us No One BlackBox United Arab Emirates, Ukraine Media Wood Pencil ‿ and us UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine The Undeniable Street View ‿ and us No One BlackBox United Arab Emirates, Ukraine PR Shortlist ‿ and us UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine The Undeniable Street View ‿ and us No One BlackBox United Arab Emirates, Ukraine PR Shortlist ‿ and us UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine The Undeniable Street View ‿ and us No One BlackBox United Arab Emirates, Ukraine Commerce Shortlist Wunderman Thompson Dubai Kraft Heinz UK The Unstainable Thobe Wunderman Thompson Dubai Wunderman Mena BigFoot United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom

One Black Pencil

At Wednesday’s ceremony, one Black Pencil, the creative industry’s most coveted accolade reserved only for truly groundbreaking work, was awarded. Division receives a Black Pencil in the Visual Effects/ Craft category for Pharrell, 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator’s music video, Cash in, Cash out, using CGI animation to create avatars of the three musicians dancing in a magical environment.

Two Collaborative Pencils are awarded, celebrating innovative and long-lasting partnerships. The first went to Iyama Design and Kamoi Kakoshi Co, Japan, for ongoing work with MT Masking Tape that started with the development of a logo through to a promotional exhibition still held around the world today.

The second to Ogilvy UK and Unilever for A 66-year partnership, a collaboration that began in 1957 when a certain David Ogilvy wrote the first print advert for the Dove beauty bar.

“This first round of winners reflects the strong standing of craft at the D&AD Awards with the first-ever Black Pencil for Visual Effects. An outstanding piece of work that swept the board in many other production craft categories this year. We can also see from the Collaborative Award how brands can successfully drive positive change in society and also build commercial brand success. Well done to the winners for setting that example,” says Donal Keenan, awards director at D&AD.

Total number of Pencils in the categories announced

Craft

124 Pencil Winners:

Animation: 10



Art Direction: 9



Casting: 15



Cinematography: 5



Direction: 34



Editing: 7



Production Design: 7



Sound Design & Use of Music: 17



Visual Effects: 9



Writing for Advertising: 11

Collaborative

2 Pencil Winners

Advertising

250 Pencil Winners

Digital: 28



Direct: 37



Experiential: 35



Commerce: 20



Film: 23



Integrated: 9



Media: 35



PR: 35



Press & Outdoor: 20



Radio & Audio: 8

All Pencil winning & shortlisted entries are showcased on the D&AD website. D&AD highlights the most exceptional work from the past 12 months, following a rigorous judging process.

Famously tough to win, there are no Pencil quotas for D&AD Awards, so the number of awarded entries fluctuates each year. In some years, no Black Pencils are awarded. The highest ever awarded in one year currently stands at seven.