Most Read
D&AD Awards
1st D&AD Awards ceremony rewards South Africa, Nigeria, Eygpt and Middle East agencies
The Awards, which saw just one Black Pencil, awarded 124 Craft, 250 Advertising and two Collaborative Pencil winners.
D&AD celebrates creative excellence with the belief that creativity is a key driver in commercial, economic, social and cultural success. The Awards incorporates more than 40 categories judged by nearly 400 of the world’s leading creatives, recognising work that will inspire seasoned talent and encourage the next generation.
This year, there were a record number of entries to the Awards, with nearly 30,000 individual pieces of work making up the 12,243 entries. The remaining Craft, Side Hustle, Design, Culture and Impact winners, alongside the Companies of the Year and President’s Award, will be announced tonight.
South African winners
South Africa was awarded 10 Awards in total, one Granite Penicil, four shortlists, and five Wood Penils. Promise was awarded two Wood Pencils and a Graphite Pencil. Giant Films, Joe Public and Romance Films also secured a Wood Pencil each.
|Category
|Award
|Lead
|Client
|Title
|Advertising Agency
|Design Agency
|Production Company
|Countries
|Direct
|Wood Pencil
|Promise
|BlackStudio / BlackStudio
|Plan (a)
|Promise
|BlackStudio
|South Africa
|Media
|Shortlist
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Vodacom
|Anti Hi-Jack Ads
|VMLY&R South Africa
|VMLY&R South Africa
|VMLY&R Johannesburg
|South Africa
|PR
|Wood Pencil
|Joe Public Johannesburg
|Amnesty International South Africa
|The Real Maternity Issue
|Joe Public Johannesburg
|South Africa
|Press & Outdoor
|Graphite Pencil
|Promise
|BlackStudio
|Plan (a)
|Promise
|BlackStudio
|South Africa
|Press & Outdoor
|Wood Pencil
|Promise
|BlackStudio / BlackStudio
|Plan (a)
|Promise
|BlackStudio
|South Africa
|Radio & Audio
|Shortlist
|Grey Advertising
|Distell
|Jab Jab
|Grey Advertising
|Finetune Productions
|South Africa
|Writing for Advertising
|Shortlist
|Grey Advertising
|Distell
|Jab Jab
|Grey Advertising
|Finetune Productions
|South Africa
|Art Direction
|Shortlist
|Stink Films Berlin / Giant Films
|Mami Wata Surf
|Mami Wata 'Luck is Alive'
|Mami Wata Creative
|Stink Films Berlin / Giant Films
|South Africa, Germany
|Direction
|Wood Pencil
|Giant Films / Stink Films Berlin
|Mami Wata Surf
|Mami Wata 'Luck is Alive'
|Mami Wata Creative
|Giant Films / Stink Films Berlin
|South Africa, Germany
|Direction
|Wood Pencil
|Romance Films
|KFC
|Anything for the Taste
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Romance Films
|South Africa, United Kingdom
Africa winners
There were three shortlists awarded to the continent, two to Neuklos Studios in Nigeria and one to the Good Popel Film in Eygpt.
|Category
|Award
|Lead
|Client
|Title
|Advertising Agency
|Design Agency
|Production Company
|Countries
|Animation
|Shortlist
|Maged Nassar
|Sharjah Book Authority / National Network Communications
|SHARJAH BOOK AUTHORITY
|Good People Films
|Zanad
|Good People Films
|Egypt, United Arab Emirates
|Digital
|Shortlist
|X3M Ideas
|The Extra Step Initiative
|The Soot Life Expectancy
|X3M Ideas
|Zero Degrees
|Nigeria
|Direction
|Shortlist
|Neukleos Studios
|The La Casera Company
|LaCasera Spoken Wars
|Neukleos Studios
|Nigeria
|Direction
|Shortlist
|Neukleos Studios
|The La Casera Company
|LaCasera Spoken Wars
|Neukleos Studios
|Nigeria
Middle East winners
The Middle region secured 19 awards, 11 Shortlists and eight Wood Pencils. Winning three Wood Pencils is ͜ and us, with Horizon FCB Dubai winning two Wood Pencils and Publicis Middle East, Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East/ Prodigous Middle East and Impact BBDO all winning one Wood Pencil apiece.
|Category
|Award
|Lead
|Client
|Title
|Advertising Agency
|Design Agency
|Production Company
|Countries
|Art Direction
|Shortlist
|Sweetwater MEA
|adidas Merging Markets
|Adidas Ravi Superstar
|Sweetwater MEA
|Sweetwater MEA
|House of Brands
|United Arab Emirates
|Art Direction
|Wood Pencil
|‿ and us
|Deliveroo
|One-Star Cookbook
|‿ and us
|No One
|BlackBox
|United Arab Emirates
|Direct
|Wood Pencil
|Publicis Middle East
|Stellantis Middle East
|The Call of Adventure
|Publicis Middle East
|United Arab Emirates
|Direction
|Shortlist
|Leo Burnett Dubai
|Home Centre
|The Homecoming
|Leo Burnett Dubai
|Prodigious Middle East
|United Arab Emirates
|Experiential
|Shortlist
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|UAE Government Media Office
|Empty Plates
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Prodigious Middle East
|United Arab Emirates
|Press & Outdoor
|Shortlist
|‿ and us
|Deliveroo
|One-Star CookBook
|‿ and us
|No One
|BlackBox
|United Arab Emirates
|Writing for Advertising
|Shortlist
|‿ and us
|Deliveroo
|One-Star Cookbook
|‿ and us
|No One
|BlackBox
|United Arab Emirates
|Commerce
|Wood Pencil
|Horizon FCB Dubai
|Children of Female Prisoners' Association
|Breakchains with Blockchain
|Horizon FCB Dubai
|United Arab Emirates, Egypt
|Commerce
|Wood Pencil
|Horizon FCB Dubai
|Children of Female Prisoners' Association
|Breakchains with Blockchain
|Horizon FCB Dubai
|United Arab Emirates, Egypt
|Direction
|Wood Pencil
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East / Prodigious Middle East
|LOGI Energy
|The Right to Power: 47 seconds
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Prodigious Middle East
|United Arab Emirates, Lebanon
|Press & Outdoor
|Wood Pencil
|Impact BBDO
|AnNahar Newspaper
|Newspapers Inside The Newspaper
|Impact BBDO
|Impact BBDO Beirut
|Impact BBDO Beirut
|United Arab Emirates, Lebanon
|Media
|Shortlist
|Impact BBDO
|EBM
|Schoolgirl Newscasters
|Impact BBDO
|Impact BBDO Beirut
|Shiny Toy Guns
|United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Lebanon
|Experiential
|Shortlist
|‿ and us
|Anghami
|Sole Music
|‿ and us
|No One
|Jack The Maker
|United Arab Emirates, Portugal
|Experiential
|Wood Pencil
|‿ and us
|UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine
|The Undeniable Street View
|‿ and us
|No One
|BlackBox
|United Arab Emirates, Ukraine
|Experiential
|Shortlist
|‿ and us
|UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine
|The Undeniable Street View
|‿ and us
|No One
|BlackBox
|United Arab Emirates, Ukraine
|Media
|Wood Pencil
|‿ and us
|UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine
|The Undeniable Street View
|‿ and us
|No One
|BlackBox
|United Arab Emirates, Ukraine
|PR
|Shortlist
|‿ and us
|UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine
|The Undeniable Street View
|‿ and us
|No One
|BlackBox
|United Arab Emirates, Ukraine
|PR
|Shortlist
|‿ and us
|UNITED24 / Nova Ukraine
|The Undeniable Street View
|‿ and us
|No One
|BlackBox
|United Arab Emirates, Ukraine
|Commerce
|Shortlist
|Wunderman Thompson Dubai
|Kraft Heinz UK
|The Unstainable Thobe
|Wunderman Thompson Dubai
|Wunderman Mena
|BigFoot
|United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom
One Black Pencil
At Wednesday’s ceremony, one Black Pencil, the creative industry’s most coveted accolade reserved only for truly groundbreaking work, was awarded. Division receives a Black Pencil in the Visual Effects/ Craft category for Pharrell, 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator’s music video, Cash in, Cash out, using CGI animation to create avatars of the three musicians dancing in a magical environment.
Two Collaborative Pencils are awarded, celebrating innovative and long-lasting partnerships. The first went to Iyama Design and Kamoi Kakoshi Co, Japan, for ongoing work with MT Masking Tape that started with the development of a logo through to a promotional exhibition still held around the world today.
The second to Ogilvy UK and Unilever for A 66-year partnership, a collaboration that began in 1957 when a certain David Ogilvy wrote the first print advert for the Dove beauty bar.
“This first round of winners reflects the strong standing of craft at the D&AD Awards with the first-ever Black Pencil for Visual Effects. An outstanding piece of work that swept the board in many other production craft categories this year. We can also see from the Collaborative Award how brands can successfully drive positive change in society and also build commercial brand success. Well done to the winners for setting that example,” says Donal Keenan, awards director at D&AD.
Total number of Pencils in the categories announced
Craft
124 Pencil Winners:
- Animation: 10
- Art Direction: 9
- Casting: 15
- Cinematography: 5
- Direction: 34
- Editing: 7
- Production Design: 7
- Sound Design & Use of Music: 17
- Visual Effects: 9
- Writing for Advertising: 11
Collaborative
2 Pencil Winners
Advertising
250 Pencil Winners
- Digital: 28
- Direct: 37
- Experiential: 35
- Commerce: 20
- Film: 23
- Integrated: 9
- Media: 35
- PR: 35
- Press & Outdoor: 20
- Radio & Audio: 8
All Pencil winning & shortlisted entries are showcased on the D&AD website. D&AD highlights the most exceptional work from the past 12 months, following a rigorous judging process.
Famously tough to win, there are no Pencil quotas for D&AD Awards, so the number of awarded entries fluctuates each year. In some years, no Black Pencils are awarded. The highest ever awarded in one year currently stands at seven.