Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

AFDAMultiChoiceKantarStellenbosch University Language CentreJNPRBroad MediaMembrana MediaMegaVision MediaMotsepe AdvertisingGrey AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingJacaranda FMDentsuDMASAStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

D&AD Awards Special Section

news | www.dandad.org

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

D&AD Awards

1st D&AD Awards ceremony rewards South Africa, Nigeria, Eygpt and Middle East agencies

25 May 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
Last night the first of the 61st D&AD Awards ceremonies at BFI Southbank, London, UK took place with South Africa, Nigeria, and Eygpt all winning awards as well as agencies from the Middle East.
Image supplied: D&AD Awards. Promise awarded two Wood Pencils and a Graphite Pencil for client Black Studio
Image supplied: D&AD Awards. Promise awarded two Wood Pencils and a Graphite Pencil for client Black Studio

The Awards, which saw just one Black Pencil, awarded 124 Craft, 250 Advertising and two Collaborative Pencil winners.

D&AD celebrates creative excellence with the belief that creativity is a key driver in commercial, economic, social and cultural success. The Awards incorporates more than 40 categories judged by nearly 400 of the world’s leading creatives, recognising work that will inspire seasoned talent and encourage the next generation.

This year, there were a record number of entries to the Awards, with nearly 30,000 individual pieces of work making up the 12,243 entries. The remaining Craft, Side Hustle, Design, Culture and Impact winners, alongside the Companies of the Year and President’s Award, will be announced tonight.

South African winners

South Africa was awarded 10 Awards in total, one Granite Penicil, four shortlists, and five Wood Penils. Promise was awarded two Wood Pencils and a Graphite Pencil. Giant Films, Joe Public and Romance Films also secured a Wood Pencil each.

CategoryAwardLeadClientTitleAdvertising AgencyDesign AgencyProduction CompanyCountries
DirectWood PencilPromiseBlackStudio / BlackStudioPlan (a)PromiseBlackStudioSouth Africa
MediaShortlistVMLY&R South AfricaVodacomAnti Hi-Jack AdsVMLY&R South AfricaVMLY&R South AfricaVMLY&R JohannesburgSouth Africa
PRWood PencilJoe Public JohannesburgAmnesty International South AfricaThe Real Maternity IssueJoe Public JohannesburgSouth Africa
Press & OutdoorGraphite PencilPromiseBlackStudioPlan (a)PromiseBlackStudioSouth Africa
Press & OutdoorWood PencilPromiseBlackStudio / BlackStudioPlan (a)PromiseBlackStudioSouth Africa
Radio & AudioShortlistGrey AdvertisingDistellJab JabGrey AdvertisingFinetune ProductionsSouth Africa
Writing for AdvertisingShortlistGrey AdvertisingDistellJab JabGrey AdvertisingFinetune ProductionsSouth Africa
Art DirectionShortlistStink Films Berlin / Giant FilmsMami Wata SurfMami Wata 'Luck is Alive'Mami Wata CreativeStink Films Berlin / Giant FilmsSouth Africa, Germany
DirectionWood PencilGiant Films / Stink Films BerlinMami Wata SurfMami Wata 'Luck is Alive'Mami Wata CreativeGiant Films / Stink Films BerlinSouth Africa, Germany
DirectionWood PencilRomance FilmsKFCAnything for the TasteOgilvy South AfricaRomance FilmsSouth Africa, United Kingdom

Africa winners

There were three shortlists awarded to the continent, two to Neuklos Studios in Nigeria and one to the Good Popel Film in Eygpt.

CategoryAwardLeadClientTitleAdvertising AgencyDesign AgencyProduction CompanyCountries
AnimationShortlistMaged NassarSharjah Book Authority / National Network CommunicationsSHARJAH BOOK AUTHORITYGood People FilmsZanadGood People FilmsEgypt, United Arab Emirates
DigitalShortlistX3M IdeasThe Extra Step InitiativeThe Soot Life ExpectancyX3M IdeasZero DegreesNigeria
DirectionShortlistNeukleos StudiosThe La Casera CompanyLaCasera Spoken WarsNeukleos StudiosNigeria
DirectionShortlistNeukleos StudiosThe La Casera CompanyLaCasera Spoken WarsNeukleos StudiosNigeria

Image supplied. D&AD Awards 2023. ? and us won two Wood Pencils for The Undeniable Street View campaign
Image supplied. D&AD Awards 2023. ? and us won two Wood Pencils for The Undeniable Street View campaign

Middle East winners

The Middle region secured 19 awards, 11 Shortlists and eight Wood Pencils. Winning three Wood Pencils is ͜ and us, with Horizon FCB Dubai winning two Wood Pencils and Publicis Middle East, Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East/ Prodigous Middle East and Impact BBDO all winning one Wood Pencil apiece.

CategoryAwardLeadClientTitleAdvertising AgencyDesign AgencyProduction CompanyCountries
Art DirectionShortlistSweetwater MEAadidas Merging MarketsAdidas Ravi SuperstarSweetwater MEASweetwater MEAHouse of BrandsUnited Arab Emirates
Art DirectionWood Pencil‿ and usDeliverooOne-Star Cookbook‿ and usNo OneBlackBoxUnited Arab Emirates
DirectWood PencilPublicis Middle EastStellantis Middle EastThe Call of AdventurePublicis Middle EastUnited Arab Emirates
DirectionShortlistLeo Burnett DubaiHome CentreThe HomecomingLeo Burnett DubaiProdigious Middle EastUnited Arab Emirates
ExperientialShortlistSaatchi & Saatchi Middle EastUAE Government Media OfficeEmpty PlatesSaatchi & Saatchi Middle EastSaatchi & Saatchi Middle EastProdigious Middle EastUnited Arab Emirates
Press & OutdoorShortlist‿ and usDeliverooOne-Star CookBook‿ and usNo OneBlackBoxUnited Arab Emirates
Writing for AdvertisingShortlist‿ and usDeliverooOne-Star Cookbook‿ and usNo OneBlackBoxUnited Arab Emirates
CommerceWood PencilHorizon FCB DubaiChildren of Female Prisoners' AssociationBreakchains with BlockchainHorizon FCB DubaiUnited Arab Emirates, Egypt
CommerceWood PencilHorizon FCB DubaiChildren of Female Prisoners' AssociationBreakchains with BlockchainHorizon FCB DubaiUnited Arab Emirates, Egypt
DirectionWood PencilSaatchi & Saatchi Middle East / Prodigious Middle EastLOGI EnergyThe Right to Power: 47 secondsSaatchi & Saatchi Middle EastProdigious Middle EastUnited Arab Emirates, Lebanon
Press & OutdoorWood PencilImpact BBDOAnNahar NewspaperNewspapers Inside The NewspaperImpact BBDOImpact BBDO BeirutImpact BBDO BeirutUnited Arab Emirates, Lebanon
MediaShortlistImpact BBDOEBMSchoolgirl NewscastersImpact BBDOImpact BBDO BeirutShiny Toy GunsUnited Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Lebanon
ExperientialShortlist‿ and usAnghamiSole Music‿ and usNo OneJack The MakerUnited Arab Emirates, Portugal
ExperientialWood Pencil‿ and usUNITED24 / Nova UkraineThe Undeniable Street View‿ and usNo OneBlackBoxUnited Arab Emirates, Ukraine
ExperientialShortlist‿ and usUNITED24 / Nova UkraineThe Undeniable Street View‿ and usNo OneBlackBoxUnited Arab Emirates, Ukraine
MediaWood Pencil‿ and usUNITED24 / Nova UkraineThe Undeniable Street View‿ and usNo OneBlackBoxUnited Arab Emirates, Ukraine
PRShortlist‿ and usUNITED24 / Nova UkraineThe Undeniable Street View‿ and usNo OneBlackBoxUnited Arab Emirates, Ukraine
PRShortlist‿ and usUNITED24 / Nova UkraineThe Undeniable Street View‿ and usNo OneBlackBoxUnited Arab Emirates, Ukraine
CommerceShortlistWunderman Thompson DubaiKraft Heinz UKThe Unstainable ThobeWunderman Thompson DubaiWunderman MenaBigFootUnited Arab Emirates, United Kingdom

One Black Pencil

At Wednesday’s ceremony, one Black Pencil, the creative industry’s most coveted accolade reserved only for truly groundbreaking work, was awarded. Division receives a Black Pencil in the Visual Effects/ Craft category for Pharrell, 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator’s music video, Cash in, Cash out, using CGI animation to create avatars of the three musicians dancing in a magical environment.

Two Collaborative Pencils are awarded, celebrating innovative and long-lasting partnerships. The first went to Iyama Design and Kamoi Kakoshi Co, Japan, for ongoing work with MT Masking Tape that started with the development of a logo through to a promotional exhibition still held around the world today.

The second to Ogilvy UK and Unilever for A 66-year partnership, a collaboration that began in 1957 when a certain David Ogilvy wrote the first print advert for the Dove beauty bar.

“This first round of winners reflects the strong standing of craft at the D&AD Awards with the first-ever Black Pencil for Visual Effects. An outstanding piece of work that swept the board in many other production craft categories this year. We can also see from the Collaborative Award how brands can successfully drive positive change in society and also build commercial brand success. Well done to the winners for setting that example,” says Donal Keenan, awards director at D&AD.

Total number of Pencils in the categories announced

Craft

124 Pencil Winners:

  • Animation: 10
  • Art Direction: 9
  • Casting: 15
  • Cinematography: 5
  • Direction: 34
  • Editing: 7
  • Production Design: 7
  • Sound Design & Use of Music: 17
  • Visual Effects: 9
  • Writing for Advertising: 11

Collaborative

2 Pencil Winners

Advertising

250 Pencil Winners

  • Digital: 28
  • Direct: 37
  • Experiential: 35
  • Commerce: 20
  • Film: 23
  • Integrated: 9
  • Media: 35
  • PR: 35
  • Press & Outdoor: 20
  • Radio & Audio: 8

All Pencil winning & shortlisted entries are showcased on the D&AD website. D&AD highlights the most exceptional work from the past 12 months, following a rigorous judging process.

Famously tough to win, there are no Pencil quotas for D&AD Awards, so the number of awarded entries fluctuates each year. In some years, no Black Pencils are awarded. The highest ever awarded in one year currently stands at seven.

NextOptions
Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Read more: Joe Public, D&AD Black Pencil, D&AD Awards, Grey Advertising, Promise, Romance Films, Donal Keenan

Related

Image supplied. Agencies in Israel, Kenya, Turkey, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates won five Gold Pencils, three Silver, 13 Bronze and 73 Merits in The One Show
5 Gold Pencils, 3 Silver, 13 Bronze and 73 Merits in The One Show 2023 for Africa and Middle East agencies19 May 2023
Ogilvy was the most awarded agency at the 2023 International Clio Awards
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy was the most awarded agency at the 2023 International Clio Awards3 May 2023
KFC's Anything for the taste ad won in the silver and bronze categories.
All the 2023 SA Clio Award winners3 May 2023
Image supplied. The One Show 2023 finalist list has been revealed with close to four dozen countries and regions on the list, including South Africa and Africa
All the One Show 2023 SA finalists25 Apr 2023
Joe Public's Xolisa Dyeshana and Pepe Marais ranked at annual World Creative Rankings
Joe PublicJoe Public's Xolisa Dyeshana and Pepe Marais ranked at annual World Creative Rankings13 Apr 2023
Image supplied. SA has 64 entries in The One Show 2023 shortlist
64 entries from SA on The One Club for Creativity shortlist11 Apr 2023
Joe Public celebrates 25th birthday by committing to growth of young creative talent for 25 years
Joe PublicJoe Public celebrates 25th birthday by committing to growth of young creative talent for 25 years14 Mar 2023
Source: Web Tickets The Creative Circle Best of 2022 have been announced
Creative Circle Best of 2022 announced10 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz