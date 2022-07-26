Industries

    Clockwork wins Bob Martin account

    26 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Clockwork
    Clockwork is thrilled with its recent appointment as the digital strategic partner of Bob Martin, a pet care, food, and health products company. The retainer appointment includes the strategy and roll-out of social media and digital executions for seven of the company's sub-brands, namely Bob Martin, Husky, Beeno, Bon Appétit, Pamper, Olympic Professional, and Butch.
    Clockwork wins Bob Martin account

    Clockwork will be working alongside the pet care company with the aim of re-positioning each sub-brand and creating exciting content for their pet-loving digital consumers.

    Bob Martin’s marketing executive, Su-Lise Tessendorf-Louw, stated: “We felt that Clockwork came into the pitch process with an already aligned approach to our brands, both strategically and creatively. We are excited to walk this path with them.”

    Clockwork’s co-CEO, Tom Manners, had this to say about the account win: “As massive pet lovers, we at Clockwork are delighted to partner with Bob Martin on delivering effective digital solutions across its esteemed stable of brands. We can’t wait to get started.”

    Bob Martin is one of South Africa’s most beloved pet care ranges. Founded in 1892 by Robert Martin, the company is still family-owned and run 130 years on. The company is constantly exploring ways to make pet care easier and more effective. Working with pet experts and experienced vets, Bob Martin makes great pet products and invaluable pet care advice available to everyone, everywhere, whenever they need it.

    Already in the strategic phase of Bob Martin’s 2022 re-brand, the pet-crazy team at Clockwork is feeling inspired about bringing the best possible digital content to the client.

    Clockwork is a full-service, independent agency with branches in Johannesburg, Cape Town and the UK.
    Clockwork’s clients include Microsoft, Netflix, Standard Bank, LG, and Meta.
    Clockwork employs approximately 150 staff members and is a BEE Level 1 company.

    Clockwork
    Clockwork is a Johannesburg and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
    Read more: Bob Martin, Tom Manners, Clockwork



