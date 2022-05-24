Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

BrandFusionDigital School of MarketingShowmaxPrimedia BroadcastingOliverDMASAJoe Public UnitedRand ShowBMi ResearchSpark MediaRogerwilcoBateleur Brand PlanningMann MadeTractor OutdoorBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Digital Strategist Johannesburg
  • Copywriter Cape Town
  • Account Managers x2 Johannesburg
  • Midweight Strategist Port Elizabeth
  • Art Director - Copywriter Team Johannesburg
  • Marketing Project Manager Johannesburg
  • Marketing Manager Krugersdorp
  • Internship Community Manager Cape Town
  • Sales Representative Cape Town
  • Sales Agent Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Dragonfly is Assegai Awards' Silver sponsor

    24 May 2022
    Issued by: DMASA
    The Dragonfly Agency, South Africa, a leading Cape Town-based marketing and direct mail agency, has secured the Silver sponsor slot for the Assegai Awards.
    Dragonfly is Assegai Awards' Silver sponsor

    Entries open for the 2022 instalment of the Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards of the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA) in June, giving local marketers plenty time to consider their proposed entries.

    “We’ve been impressed by the quality of the Assegai Awards submissions since we entered the local industry from the UK some five years ago. This year, with its global focus, it seemed the absolute right time to secure the Silver sponsor slot,” says Vicky Grant, CEO of The Dragonfly Agency.

    A newly forged relationship between the New York-headquartered US Association of National Advertising (ANA) and the DMASA is seeing the Assegai entry requirements for 2022 aligned to an Echo-style format. In addition, even more international judges will feature at this year’s Assegai Awards while Gold Assegai Award category winners can elect to have their submissions considered for a Global Echo Award.

    The DMASA has been hosting Southern Africa’s premier integrated and direct marketing (IDM) awards annually for the past 24 years. “New sponsors like The Dragonfly Agency and new relationships like those with the ANA are injecting new ideas into the Assegais,” commented David Dickens, DMASA CEO.

    The Assegai Awards annually showcase the direct marketing industry leaders who have delivered exceptional work over the previous year. The awards evening will take place on 11 November 2022 where exceptional campaign results will be showcased and rewarded.

    Dragonfly is passionate about building on opportunities that exist in direct mail and draws on a wealth of experience in the sector. We strive to constantly develop client strategies that work harder and deliver improved results. With offices in South Africa and the United Kingdom, the team at Dragonfly has built relationships with a global supply base, allowing us to follow international best practice and research more efficient opportunities on behalf of our clients.

    NextOptions
    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
    Read more: DMASA, David Dickens

    Related

    This year's Assegai Awards go global
    DMASAThis year's Assegai Awards go global9 May 2022
    Winners of the IAS Agency Credentials Award for 2021
    DMASAWinners of the IAS Agency Credentials Award for 202118 Nov 2021
    Nando's is Assegais 2021 Hotshot
    DMASANando's is Assegais 2021 Hotshot15 Nov 2021
    Assegai Awards season - tickets are selling fast!
    DMASAAssegai Awards season - tickets are selling fast!4 Nov 2021
    Local and international judges a boost for 2021 Assegai Awards
    DMASALocal and international judges a boost for 2021 Assegai Awards15 Oct 2021
    All Assegai Awards 2021 finalists announced
    DMASAAll Assegai Awards 2021 finalists announced13 Oct 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz