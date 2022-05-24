Dragonfly is Assegai Awards' Silver sponsor

The Dragonfly Agency, South Africa, a leading Cape Town-based marketing and direct mail agency, has secured the Silver sponsor slot for the Assegai Awards.

Entries open for the 2022 instalment of the Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards of the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA) in June, giving local marketers plenty time to consider their proposed entries.“We’ve been impressed by the quality of the Assegai Awards submissions since we entered the local industry from the UK some five years ago. This year, with its global focus, it seemed the absolute right time to secure the Silver sponsor slot,” says Vicky Grant, CEO of The Dragonfly Agency.A newly forged relationship between the New York-headquartered US Association of National Advertising (ANA) and the DMASA is seeing the Assegai entry requirements for 2022 aligned to an Echo-style format. In addition, even more international judges will feature at this year’s Assegai Awards while Gold Assegai Award category winners can elect to have their submissions considered for a Global Echo Award.The DMASA has been hosting Southern Africa’s premier integrated and direct marketing (IDM) awards annually for the past 24 years. “New sponsors like The Dragonfly Agency and new relationships like those with the ANA are injecting new ideas into the Assegais,” commented David Dickens, DMASA CEO.The Assegai Awards annually showcase the direct marketing industry leaders who have delivered exceptional work over the previous year. The awards evening will take place on 11 November 2022 where exceptional campaign results will be showcased and rewarded.Dragonfly is passionate about building on opportunities that exist in direct mail and draws on a wealth of experience in the sector. We strive to constantly develop client strategies that work harder and deliver improved results. With offices in South Africa and the United Kingdom, the team at Dragonfly has built relationships with a global supply base, allowing us to follow international best practice and research more efficient opportunities on behalf of our clients.