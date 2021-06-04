Cadbury and agency partner Ogilvy Johannesburg launch Read to Succeed initiative

Cadbury Dairy Milk recently launched the Cadbury Read to Succeed initiative, with the aim to help address and contribute towards improving literacy in the country amongst our next generation.
Leveraging the dimension of Cadbury goodness in Cadbury Dairy Milk, Ogilvy South Africa (Johannesburg) have created an engaging activation that calls for consumers to use their intrinsic generosity to help get South African children to fall in love with reading.
The Read to Succeed initiative addresses the call for South Africans to help tackle illiteracy and rewrite local narratives in native language, which can empower and inspire children to read more.
According to the Publisher’s Association of South Africa report from 2016, only about 2% of children’s books published commercially in South Africa were in local African languages.
Partner agency Ogilvy Johannesburg adds that the campaign has multiple touchpoints that all work together to: let consumers know what the societal fabric of the nation’s tension is; allow them to participate and help solve it through acts of generosity and; ensure that all children have access to a virtual library filled with stories in their home language.
Ogilvy Johannesburg's work for Cadbury Dairy Milk South Africa was recently awarded the Purpose-Led Marketing Award at the Marketing Achievement Awards (MMA)...
Ogilvy South Africa 23 Apr 2021
The agency with its partners has curated a digital, social and in-store activation that inspires South Africans to help make an impact on the issue, by translating words into their own language. Cadbury has partnered with Nal’ibali and a range of South African authors to use these words to create children’s story books in African languages.
Nadia Mohamed, marketing director at Mondelēz International (Africa), said: “Cadbury is founded in the spirit of generosity and pioneering social impact. The Read to Succeed Initiative is a call for all South Africans to aid in eliminating the isolation that comes from not being able to read and to contribute to rewriting our local narratives, using our own words. The ability to read is a fundamental human right enabling people to fully participate in society. We really hope the initiative makes a real impact in our country”.
Tracey Edwards, managing director at Ogilvy Johannesburg, added: “This was a great collaborative effort and partnership between the client and our agency. Ogilvy Johannesburg led the strategic and creative process, using the network, global and local partners – from Sweden to India to Singapore to build and deliver on the campaign. We are very happy with the outcome of this integrated campaign, with more activations to be launched in upcoming weeks.”
For more information visit, https://cadbury.co.za/
