Ogilvy and Cadbury's 'Generosity Shop' receive MMA Purpose-Led Marketing Award

Ogilvy Johannesburg's work for Cadbury Dairy Milk South Africa, titled 'The Little Generosity Shop', was recently awarded the Purpose-Led Marketing Award at the Marketing Achievement Awards (MMA), during a virtual ceremony hosted at the beginning of the month.

The Marketing Achievement Awards celebrate the marketers and brands who have promoted the value of marketing in driving strategy and business growth.The ‘Little Generosity Shop’ is a campaign that aimed to highlight the plight of orphans in South Africa, who do not have access to toys, books and games, and demonstrates how with a little generosity, we can all make a real difference.Nadia Mohamed, marketing director at Mondelēz International (Africa): “The Little Generosity Shop is one of the first campaigns that we launched to showcase Cadbury’s new positioning of generosity, moving away from the previous positioning of joy.”“Generosity is more than a marketing campaign, it’s a perception shift that has to take root in the hearts of consumers to affect positive change. The Cadbury brand’s traditional rhetoric has been replaced with a tangible touchpoint that taps into the ethos of the moment, which is kindness,” says Mohamed.Through ‘The Little Generosity Shop’, Cadbury raised over 100,000 toys, books and games in its first year, and has since inspired their social mission of igniting a love of reading in children under 10 years old.Matthew Barnes, chief creative officer at Ogilvy Johannesburg: “The idea of ‘generosity’ means different things in different markets. In South Africa, it taps directly into the hyperlocal notion of ubuntu – a long-held belief that the individual flourishes only when the community around them flourishes.”“Generosity is a message that is founded from Cadbury Dairy Milk’s brand promise – ‘a glass and a half’ of milk in every pound of chocolate. The idea that just like their ingredients, there is a generous, giving spirit in every one of us,” says Barnes.Mohamed adds: “Cadbury, as a brand, is all about goodness, and how Cadbury shines a light on the generosity of others. One of our three anchoring values as a business is to do what’s right, and at the heart of this lies our goal to become more consumer centric in our marketing efforts. Relevance and resonance are guiding lights – particularly when trying to tap into the modern currencies of kindness and sustainability.”Tracey Edwards, managing director at Ogilvy Johannesburg: “As an agency partner, we believe in creative excellence (giant ideas) that drive giant growth for brands. ‘The Little Generosity Shop’ is a remarkable piece of work; the success of the campaign speaks volumes. We’re excited to extend the concept of generosity this year, through more impactful brand storytelling. Well done to Mondelez and the Ogilvy team for the outstanding achievement.”