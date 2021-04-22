Ogilvy Johannesburg CCO Matthew Barnes to depart from agency for new venture

Ogilvy Johannesburg's chief creative officer, Matthew Barnes, will leave the agency at the end of July 2021.

Matthew Barnes

Barnes joined Ogilvy following the merger with digital communications business Gloo in 2014. After six years at the agency, he plans to pursue new opportunities outside of the industry.During his time at Ogilvy, Barnes has been instrumental in shaping the agency's creative excellence, winning numerous industry accolades.Last year, Ogilvy Johannesburg was named in Cannes Lions top three most creative agencies of the decade, EMEA. In 2019, Ogilvy Johannesburg won Agency of the Year at the Assegais, and Large Agency and Overall Agency at's Adfocus Awards in 2018.Barnes says: “I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to have worked amongst the most exceptional talent we have in the industry and, most importantly, the amazing work that we've produced for clients - through big ideas and a devotion for building brands.“Ogilvy South Africa is a proudly South African creative business that competes with the very best in the world. Albeit quietly, and with the minimum of PR, they have led the industry: brand thinking, transformation, integration, diversity. They’ve been doing what’s right since before I was an average student. I know they will continue to lead, challenge, innovate and build big things,” Barnes continued.“Matthew is a truly magnificent creative and marketer. He has a lot of passion and energy and is exceptional at his craft. It's been a pleasure working alongside him and defining a new creative agency model that has driven our effectiveness results,” says managing director for Ogilvy Johannesburg, Tracey Edwards.Over the past 20 years, Barnes has worked at South Africa’s most recognised agencies including Rednail Leo Burnett, TBWA Hunt Lascaris, Network BBDO, Jupiter Drawing room, Publicis and FCB, before rejoining Ogilvy in 2015, as executive creative director for digital.Enver Groenewald, group CEO for Ogilvy South Africa: “We would like to thank Matthew for his immense contribution to Ogilvy Johannesburg. He has played an extremely valuable role in a highly competitive industry landscape, leading our creative effectiveness agenda. We wish him all the best on his next chapter.”