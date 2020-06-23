Cannes Lions
More Cannes Lions news...Submit news
Marketing & Media jobs
More...Submit a jobOpen account
- Call Centre Agent - Healthcare Cape Town
- Call Centre Agent - Healthcare Cape Town
- Film/Marketing Internship Cape Town
- Junior Art Director Johannesburg
- Production Manager Johannesburg
- Digital Campaign Manager - Facebook/Google Ads Johannesburg
- Designer Johannesburg
- Copywriter Cape Town
- News Reporter - KZN Durban
- Sales Representative/New Business Developer Johannesburg
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Covid-19
Ogilvy Johannesburg and Ogilvy Cape Town among Cannes Top 5 most creative agencies of the decade
Ogilvy Johannesburg has ranked third in the Cannes Lions Middle East and Africa Agency of the Decade rankings, followed closely by Ogilvy Cape Town, ranking fourth.
We're proud to announce that Ogilvy Cape Town has been ranked 4th place in the Lions Creativity Report of the Decade.— Ogilvy Cape Town (@OgilvyCT) June 22, 2020
The Lions Creativity Report is the first of its kind in Cannes Lions' history, recognisiing sustained creative excellence over the last decade.#CannesLions pic.twitter.com/FX1PKSYGS5
Cannes Lions celebrates the companies that have produced game-changing bodies of work time and time again, and these rankings have proven Ogilvy’s ability to consistently produce award-winning work.
Over the past decade, Ogilvy has topped creative and effectiveness headlines, through campaigns for an impressive list of big brands like AB InBev, KFC, Vodacom, DStv, Cadbury, Kimberley Clark, Volkswagen, Tiger Brands, Philips and Unilever, to name a few.
Ogilvy Johannesburg and Ogilvy Cape Town have consistently taken up top creative rankings in large agency tables, culminating in Ogilvy receiving Adfocus Network of the Year for consecutive years between 2009 to 2014, and 2018, as well as the top-ranked agency at the Creative Circle advertising awards for three consecutive years.
“Creative excellence for work that works is our biggest competitive advantage,” says Mathieu Plassard, chief growth officer, Ogilvy South Africa. “We are fortunate to attract and work with amazing talent and clients in our various campuses. We are extremely proud of the recognition given to our Cape Town and Johannesburg offices for their relentless creativity for the past 10 years.”
Last week, Ogilvy was named the Network Agency of the Year at One Show, in recognition of the outstanding work produced across all disciplines for the year, which is the contribution of Ogilvy offices across the world.
Ogilvy named Network of the Year by The One Show
The One Show, the world's most prestigious award show in advertising, design and digital marketing, has named Ogilvy 2020 Network of the Year in recognition of outstanding work across disciplines on behalf of its clients...
Ogilvy South Africa 1 day ago
“As the industry experiences change and disruption, we are honoured to be awarded for our unwavering commitment to marketing effectiveness, and thankful to our clients for continually choosing us as a partner of choice to build leading brands in South Africa,” Plassard concluded.
About Ogilvy
Ogilvy has been producing iconic, culture-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder David Ogilvy opened shop in 1948. Today, Ogilvy is an award-winning integrated creative network that makes brands matter for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses across 132 offices in 83 countries. The company creates experiences, design and communications that shape every aspect of a brand’s needs through six core capabilities: brand strategy, advertising, public relations and influence, customer engagement and commerce, digital transformation and partnerships.
For more:
- Bizcommunity search: Cannes Lions content in Biz
- Google news search: Cannes Lions on Google News
- Twitter search: Cannes Lions Twitter search
- Official site: http://www.canneslions.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
- More info: Cannes Lions special section
Ogilvy South Africa's press office
|Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
- Ogilvy Johannesburg and Ogilvy Cape Town among Cannes Top 5 most creative agencies of the decade23 Jun 10:37
- Ogilvy named Network of the Year by The One Show22 Jun 08:40
- Getting real about fake news19 May 13:40
- Ogilvy's Paul O'Donnell voted president of EACA12 May 09:59
- Ogilvy Joburg MD Elouise Kelly resigns for a new adventure07 May 10:40
Read more: Volkswagen, Vodacom, Tiger Brands, KFC, Cadbury, DStv, Cannes Lions, Ogilvy Cape Town, Unilever, Ogilvy SA, Philips, AB InBev, Ogilvy Joburg, Kimberley Clark
News
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.