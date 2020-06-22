One Show Awards
More One Show Awards news...Submit news
Marketing & Media jobs
More...Submit a jobOpen account
- Sales Manager Johannesburg
- Social Media Specialist Johannesburg
- Freelancer - Sales Countrywide
- National Sales Manager Countrywide
- Senior Strategist Pretoria
- Junior-Mid Level Designer Johannesburg
- Sales Representative - Printed Cartons/Packaging Johannesburg
- Sales/Marketing Assistant Durban
- Senior Marketing Manager - Strategy/Integration Centurion
- Copywriter Johannesburg
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Covid-19
Ogilvy named Network of the Year by The One Show
The One Show, the world's most prestigious award show in advertising, design and digital marketing, has named Ogilvy 2020 Network of the Year in recognition of outstanding work across disciplines on behalf of its clients. Ogilvy’s focus on collaboration and big creative ideas in any form - from gaming and commerce to mobile and social media - also resulted in David Miami, one of its specialty brand companies, capturing the Agency of the Year honour.
The Network of the Year honour is given to the network whose agencies have the most cumulative points for One Show Pencils won across all disciplines for the year. Over two dozen Ogilvy offices around the world contributed to the recognition by collectively winning 25 Gold, 17 Silver, 25 Bronze, 73 Merit awards for clients including Burger King, Coca-Cola, German Rail, IBM, Jimmy Dean, KFC, Kraft Heinz, Pernod Ricard, SC Johnson, and Sipsmith among others.
Burger King, a client of David, was named Client of the Year with several campaigns recognised this year. ‘Moldy Whopper’, a collaboration between agencies including David Miami and INGO (a joint venture of Ogilvy and Grey based in Sweden), was named Best of Show. ‘Moldy Whopper’ won Best of Discipline in four categories - Film, Integrated, Print, and Out of Home - while ‘Stevenage Challenge’ created by the Miami and Madrid offices of David was named Best of Social Media. ‘Burn That Ad’, created by David Sao Paulo, also took home pencils across several categories this year.
“This recognition is a testament to Ogilvy’s ability to transform business and culture through creativity,” said Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy Worldwide chief creative officer. “We want to thank our clients who entrust us with their brands and congratulate Fernando Machado and everyone at Burger King for winning Client of the Year.”
“Work by Ogilvy agencies delivered on what The One Show jurors look for: excellence in creativity of ideas and quality of execution,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “We congratulate the network for a year of great work that inspires the creative community.”
This marks the fourth time Ogilvy has been named Network of the Year by The One Show. The previous three times were in 2017, 2014 and 2013 - the year the category was launched.
About Ogilvy
Ogilvy has been producing iconic, culture-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder David Ogilvy opened up shop in 1948. Today, Ogilvy is an award-winning integrated creative network that makes brands matter for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses across 132 offices in 83 countries. The company creates experiences, design and communications that shape every aspect of a brand’s needs through six core capabilities: brand strategy, advertising, public relations and influence, customer engagement and commerce, digital transformation, and partnerships. Ogilvy is a WPP company (Nasdaq: WPPGY).
For more information, visit Ogilvy.com or follow Ogilvy on Twitter at @Ogilvy and on Facebook.com/Ogilvy.
Ogilvy South Africa's press office
|Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
- Ogilvy named Network of the Year by The One Show22 Jun 08:40
- Getting real about fake news19 May 13:40
- Ogilvy's Paul O'Donnell voted president of EACA12 May 09:59
- Ogilvy Joburg MD Elouise Kelly resigns for a new adventure07 May 10:40
- What tragedies on Mount Everest can teach business about communicating in a time of crisis06 May 12:22
Read more: KFC, WPP, Coca-cola, Ogilvy, Pernod Ricard, The One Show, IBM, Burger King, David Miami, SC Johnson, Kraft Heinz
News
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.