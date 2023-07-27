Unleash your creativity: One month left to submit your entries for the Assegai Awards

Since its inception, the Assegai Awards have played a crucial role in acknowledging the outstanding efforts of marketers and advertisers across various industries. These awards aim to recognise the power of creativity, strategy, and innovation in driving successful campaigns that achieve exceptional results. Participating in the Assegai Awards offers a chance to earn recognition and presents an opportunity to learn and grow from the best in the industry.
To truly compete for a coveted Assegai Award, it's essential to understand the key elements that make a campaign stand out. Here are a few factors to consider when preparing your entry: