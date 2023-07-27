Industries

Unleash your creativity: One month left to submit your entries for the Assegai Awards

27 Jul 2023
Issued by: DMASA
The prestigious Assegai Awards, known for recognising excellence in the world of marketing and advertising, are just one month away. With the deadline for entries approaching, it's time to gear up and submit your campaigns to stand a chance of becoming a winner. This article will explore the significance of the Assegai Awards, provide insights on crafting a winning campaign, and encourage aspiring marketers to seize this incredible opportunity.
Unleash your creativity: One month left to submit your entries for the Assegai Awards

The Assegai Awards: Celebrating excellence in marketing and advertising

Since its inception, the Assegai Awards have played a crucial role in acknowledging the outstanding efforts of marketers and advertisers across various industries. These awards aim to recognise the power of creativity, strategy, and innovation in driving successful campaigns that achieve exceptional results. Participating in the Assegai Awards offers a chance to earn recognition and presents an opportunity to learn and grow from the best in the industry.

Crafting a winning campaign

To truly compete for a coveted Assegai Award, it's essential to understand the key elements that make a campaign stand out. Here are a few factors to consider when preparing your entry:

  1. Strategy: A winning campaign begins with a well-defined strategy. Think deeply about your target audience, objectives, and the channels you will use to reach them. A solid strategy will lay the foundation for a successful campaign.

  2. Creativity: Embrace innovation and think outside the box. Stand out from the crowd by generating fresh ideas that captivate and engage your audience. Let your creativity shine through in your campaign's concept, visuals, and messaging.

  3. Execution: Pay attention to the finer details when bringing your campaign to life. Ensure that every element is meticulously executed to maintain the high standard of your work. Every aspect should reflect professionalism and excellence, from copywriting to design and overall user experience.

  4. ROI: Successful campaigns are not just about creativity and execution; they also yield tangible results. Demonstrate the impact of your campaign by presenting data-driven metrics that showcase its effectiveness. This may include increased brand awareness, higher engagement rates, or improved conversion rates.


The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
