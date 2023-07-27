Industries

Nick Law, creative chairperson of Accenture Song, to present global keynote at Nedbank IMC Conference

27 Jul 2023
Issued by: IMC Conference
Creativity now, more than ever, is a key driver to differentiating your brand, engaging meaningfully with your customers and standing out amongst the ever-increasing 'noise' of today's consumer-driven world. Technology is integral to this process but is fast becoming a double-edged sword- offering limitless possibilities for consumer engagement on the one hand, but also bringing with it audiences who are more demanding, more socially-conscious and not afraid to 'voice their choice'.
Nick Law, creative chairperson of Accenture Song, the tech-powered creative group of Accenture, and renowned creative thought leader, has developed the iconic ‘Seven Principles for the Future of Creativity’ to help marketers and creatives understand how creativity can truly thrive in this always-on world. The good news is that Law will present in person at this year’s Nedbank Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) Conference.

Whether it’s focusing on consistent principles, ensuring collaboration or understanding how best to marry technology with creativity, Law's insightful keynote is not to be missed.

Law, as one of marketing’s most progressive and versatile creative leaders, believes design is a foundational creative discipline that shapes how we interact with the world – and how we change it for the better. His award-winning career in design, advertising and digital media has spanned 30 years and four continents, working with the brightest and best across multiple creative disciplines.

This includes at Apple where he was integral in redesigning the brand into a more modern direct-to-consumer channel, integrating screen-based digital experiences in iStores, as well as expanding the digital commerce and marketing for thousands of global channel partners.

Before Apple, Nick was chief creative officer Publicis Groupe, President Publicis Communications where he helped drive a unified creative vision across all Publicis Groupe’s creative brands while leveraging the power of data and technology within the company’s solution hubs.

Previously, as vice chairman, global chief creative officer, at R/GA, Nick led the strategic and creative vision of one of the most storied and innovative companies in the world. During Nick’s tenure, R/GA became one of the most awarded agencies worldwide, winning every major creative accolade, including five Cannes Lion Grand Prix.

Law has twice been named in the Creativity 50, a list of the world’s most influential creative people. A native of Sydney, Australia, he now lives in Brooklyn New York leading Accenture Song to greater heights and shaping creative visions, teams and work worldwide.

It is this vast experience that has enabled Law to develop his ‘Seven Principles for the Future of Creativity’. Of his methodology, he says, “Because the world is continually changing, it’s important to understand the difference between what you believe and what you make. Between principles and practices. If you’re always changing principles, no one knows why you exist. If you never change your practices, you fall behind and become irrelevant.”

Dale Hefer, CEO of Nedbank IMC says, “Nick’s tried and tested principles provide valuable tools for anyone who is committed to building a brand or selling a product that chimes at the perfect pitch for consumers. Taking a disciplined approach that still positions creativity centre stage, can in fact reduce the stress in coming up with that on-point creative idea.”

In-person tickets for the one-day Nedbank IMC - which will take place in person at Urban Brew Studios in Johannesburg on the 15 September 2023 – are sold out. The good news is that a virtual option is available. Buy our virtual ticket and you will be automatically added to the in-person waiting list should you wish to upgrade to in-person if a ticket becomes available.

Virtual tickets: R1,499 Excluding VAT.

For more information and to book, visit www.imcconference.com.

IMC Conference
The Nedbank IMC has become Africa's premier integrated marketing conference. Any marketing person irrespective of role, level or discipline needs to attend this conference.
Read more: Urban Brew Studios, Dale Hefer, Nick Law, Nedbank IMC Conference, Accenture Song

