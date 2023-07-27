Public sector leaders celebrates Mandela Month

Our cover icon this month is Vodacom Business' managing executive of public enterprise, Poppy Tshabalala, who spoke to public sector leaders about the outstanding solutions they are finding to society's challenges. The importance of a strategic relationship between the private and public sectors cannot be understated, especially given the kind of challenges South Africa is facing.

Vodacom Business stands out as one of the organisations which has built a strong relationship with the public sector, finding solutions to problems which have a direct impact on residents.

In this bumper edition of Public Sector Leaders, we include regulars such as Addressing the Nation - Letter from the Presidency - and a Calendar of Commemorative events. The Trailblazer this month is the chairman of the Mandela Foundation – Professor Njabulo Ndabele and keeping it all things Madiba, our Women in Leadership is CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children Foundation Dr Ncube-Nkomo. The Regional Focus is on greening the Free State and In Other News we celebrate our firefighters going to Canada to help with the wildfires.

This July we extensively cover Mandela Month in timeous articles such as a feature on how to celebrate in ways that align to Madiba’s humanity by focusing on food security. We also take a look at five things you can do on Mandela Day. Our National Arts Festival has bounced back after the strictures of Covid and we bring you some of this year’s winners. The important workstream meeting that took place between business leaders and government receives special attention in this issue.

Whether you are in the public sector, the private sector, the supply chain or an interested individual, PSL has something for you.

We hope you enjoy the read.