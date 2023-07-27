Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

DStv Media SalesDMASAIMC ConferenceTopco MediaDash Digital StudioJNPRGfK – An NIQ CompanyJacaranda FMYehBaby Marketing CreativesHustle MediaOFM RadioPrimedia BroadcastingBullion PR & CommunicationTractor OutdoorGordon Institute of Business ScienceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital Company news South Africa

#Bookmarks2023

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Public sector leaders celebrates Mandela Month

27 Jul 2023
Issued by: Topco Media
Our cover icon this month is Vodacom Business' managing executive of public enterprise, Poppy Tshabalala, who spoke to public sector leaders about the outstanding solutions they are finding to society's challenges. The importance of a strategic relationship between the private and public sectors cannot be understated, especially given the kind of challenges South Africa is facing.

Vodacom Business stands out as one of the organisations which has built a strong relationship with the public sector, finding solutions to problems which have a direct impact on residents.

Public sector leaders celebrates Mandela Month

In this bumper edition of Public Sector Leaders, we include regulars such as Addressing the Nation - Letter from the Presidency - and a Calendar of Commemorative events. The Trailblazer this month is the chairman of the Mandela Foundation – Professor Njabulo Ndabele and keeping it all things Madiba, our Women in Leadership is CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children Foundation Dr Ncube-Nkomo. The Regional Focus is on greening the Free State and In Other News we celebrate our firefighters going to Canada to help with the wildfires.

This July we extensively cover Mandela Month in timeous articles such as a feature on how to celebrate in ways that align to Madiba’s humanity by focusing on food security. We also take a look at five things you can do on Mandela Day. Our National Arts Festival has bounced back after the strictures of Covid and we bring you some of this year’s winners. The important workstream meeting that took place between business leaders and government receives special attention in this issue.

Whether you are in the public sector, the private sector, the supply chain or an interested individual, PSL has something for you.

We hope you enjoy the read.

NextOptions
Topco Media
DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
Read more: digital magazine, Mandela Day, Vodacom Business, Mandela month, Public Sector Leaders

Related

Source: Supplied.
Mandela Day transforms lives with medical collaboration24 Jul 2023
SAS sponsors national #Coding4Mandela Day Tournament
SASSAS sponsors national #Coding4Mandela Day Tournament21 Jul 2023
Food ubuntu for Madiba
CoronationFood ubuntu for Madiba21 Jul 2023
Mandela Day initiative provides over 50,000 meals
dotGOODMandela Day initiative provides over 50,000 meals20 Jul 2023
#MandelaMonth: BET Software continues being a catalyst for positive change
BET Software#MandelaMonth: BET Software continues being a catalyst for positive change20 Jul 2023
Buccaneer School Shoes Celebrate Mandela Day at Eastville Primary School
FusionDesignBuccaneer School Shoes Celebrate Mandela Day at Eastville Primary School20 Jul 2023
Motsepe Advertising partners with Röhlig-Grindrod to bring cheers to the kids at Coach for Mandela Day
Motsepe AdvertisingMotsepe Advertising partners with Röhlig-Grindrod to bring cheers to the kids at Coach for Mandela Day20 Jul 2023
Reading made fun with The SQ3R or The High Five Strategy
OptimiReading made fun with The SQ3R or The High Five Strategy19 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz