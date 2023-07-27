Industries

#Bookmarks2023

#Bookmarks2023: Inaugural Bookmarks Finalists' Showcase a wealth of insights and engagement

27 Jul 2023
In keeping with its mandate, the Bookmarks introduced a Finalists' Showcase. Held on Wednesday, 26 July at The Tryst in Woodlands Office Park, Sandton, ahead of the awards ceremony which takes place tonight at Vodacom Dome, Vodaworld, it was attended by industry creatives and students.
Image supplied. The first Bookmarks Finalists' Showcase feature panlists (l to r:) Executive creative director at Ogilvy South Africa - Alex Goldberg, EssenceMediacom SA social media director- Luzuko Tena, head of group digital communications at Sasol - MJ Khan and senior manager: digital at SuperSport - Rikashni Rangasamy
As the pre-eminent showcase of the South African digital creative industry, the IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards prides itself on celebrating innovation, creativity and effectiveness within media and marketing.

As such the Showcase provided an opportunity for insight and engagement with the 2023 Bookmarks’ hopefuls and presented a discussion around certain finalists’ case studies as they related to specific trends that appeared both in this year’s Bookmarks entries as well as globally.

IAB South Africa CEO Razia Pillay, and managing director of Machine_ and head of IAB South Africa’s Agency Council Robyn Campbell kicked off the morning session, followed by Khensani Nobanda, Bookmarks jury president and Nedbank group executive for marketing & corporate affairs, who spoke to the importance of the awards and presented on trends from Cannes.

Nobanda says, “If the industry has to step-change itself, people need to see the work and actually experience the work … it really lifts the level of learning in the industry, it lifts the standard of the industry."

The panels

The Showcase was hosted by Accenture Song’s Mushambi Mutuma, an author, speaker and tech leader. Mutuma further led a panel discussion that focused on three themes:

  • The Power of Purpose-Led Campaigns
  • Tech Smart: Emerging Technology in Real World Case Studies
  • The Evolving Publishing Landscape.

The panelists included:

  • EssenceMediacom SA social media director - Luzuko Tena
  • Executive creative director at Ogilvy South Africa - Alex Goldberg
  • Head of group digital communications at Sasol MJ Khan
  • Senior manager: digital at SuperSport Rikashni Rangasamy.

Each theme was opened with screening of finalists’ content followed by a discussion and Q&A session.

“What was most interesting was the questions we received from the audience. Great two-way conversation!” says Rangasamy.

Fellow panelist Khan says, “Absolutely wonderful show today! It’s about showcasing the excellence in South African creativity and African digital creativity … Showcase is number one in my books and I hope that we can do it again.”

Host, Mutuma had this to say, “I really enjoyed that we were able to do what we set out to do, which was showcase the work, and really have the opportunity and forum for everyone to comment, to discuss, talk about insights and what went into the creative and tech process of building out all these great stories.”

Engaging, learning and interesting

Thozi Sejanaman from Leagas Delaney says this about the first Finalists’ Showcase, “It’s all about engaging … learning from some of the entrants and some of the leaders in our industry.”

“I’m really excited about who’s going to win … quite excited to see all the judging hours that went in and how it’s going to turn out,” says Samantha Qeja from Dentsu.

“I really enjoyed the body of work on display … A few points were made to young people in terms of how do you brand yourself online,” says Philani Makoena, Red & Yellow Creative School of Business student.

The day ended with a networking session and special lunch for the 2023 Bookmarks judges.

Tickets for the 2023 Bookmark Awards, in partnership with Accenture Song, can be booked here

