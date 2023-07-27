Konica Minolta celebrates 150 years of evolution, innovation, and growth

Konica Minolta, a global leader in imaging and printing solutions, proudly celebrates its 150th anniversary this year; imprinting a remarkable journey of innovation, adaptability, and unwavering commitment to business and societal progress.

Starting out as one of the first photographic materials companies in Japan in 1873, Konica Minolta has since become one of the leading forces in the printing industry today. Throughout its history, this tech giant has continuously pushed the boundaries of the global print industry, consistently reimagining what is possible and always adapting to meet the demands of a fast-changing world. Despite its constant innovation and evolution, the company has remained steadfast in its dedication to making a positive impact on people, businesses, society and the environment.

This illustrious history also includes a 67-year presence in South Africa, during which time, Konica Minolta South Africa has entrenched itself as an invaluable business partner and success enabler to thousands of organisations across both the private and public sectors.

Marc Pillay, CEO of Konica Minolta South Africa

Reflecting on Konica Minolta’s journey, Marc Pillay, CEO of Konica Minolta South Africa, highlights the organisation’s unique ability to adapt and transform as being key to its longevity and ongoing success. “No brand can survive for 150 years without being able to adapt to dynamic societal trends and the ever-shifting landscape. Konica Minolta's willingness and ability to constantly evolve has been pivotal to its sustained success and its proven ability to grow beyond global constraints,” Pillay explains.

He further points out that, over the past 150 years, the office technology landscape has witnessed remarkable advancements. From the invention of the first photocopier in the early 20th century to the introduction of digital printing in the 1980s and 1990s. Konica Minolta has been at the forefront of these transformative changes and has, in fact, pioneered many of them. This commitment to innovation is, and always has been, at the core of Konica Minolta's continued success and leadership in its industry. The ability to push the boundaries has been the driving force behind the company's growth.

By effectively harnessing the power of technology, Konica Minolta seamlessly integrates into more innovation year after year, empowering businesses, and individuals alike. We contribute to the transformation in the global business environment into a digitally connected ecosystem.

“In the modern world, where information management and IT security are of paramount importance, businesses face numerous unique challenges, from the exponential growth of data volumes and unstructured information stored in various places, to significant administration and security concerns.”

“Konica Minolta understands these challenges and, in response, has steadily expanded its offering from traditional print solutions to a comprehensive suite of Managed Content Services (MCS) to optimise information-relevant processes,” Pillay explains.

Konica Minolta's contributions extend beyond day-to-day operations as it strives to be a good corporate citizen, making a positive impact on society and the environment. The business demonstrates this commitment through its contributions to carbon neutral status, sustainable tree planting initiatives, environmental education, recycling, and wildlife conservation. With a vision for imaging to reach every corner of society, the company remains dedicated to fulfilling customer needs and creating a better future.

Pillay emphasises that, while some may view 150 years as a long journey, for Konica Minolta South Africa, this is just the beginning. “We are honoured to celebrate this significant milestone with our committed employees, customers, partners and shareholders, whose unwavering support over the years has propelled our company and enabled it to achieve so many accolades. We remain focused on our mission to keep pushing the boundaries and bringing the benefits of cutting-edge imaging and digital innovation to people, businesses and the planet,” he concludes.

To learn more about Konica Minolta's rich history and its commitment to driving technological advancements, please visit www.konicaminoltasa.com.



