Africa


Gems to celebrate World Health Day at the Rand Show

30 Mar 2023
Issued by: Rand Show
Gems joins the Rand Show as health and wellness experts with something to offer everyone.
Dr Phumelela Dhlomo, CMO at Gems
Dr Phumelela Dhlomo, CMO at Gems

The Rand Show is happy to announce that Gems has joined as an official zone partner for this year’s event. Gems is offering visitors the valuable opportunity to improve their health and wellness in celebration of Health Awareness Month which runs throughout April, and World Health Day on 7 April. Gems will be running a number of different initiatives during the Rand Show which takes place 6 to 10 April 2023, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec.

Dr Phumelela Dhlomo, chief marketing officer at Gems says: “Through this partnership, our members and employees will be able to interact with our healthcare professionals face-to-face for the first in a long time. They will be able to gain much-needed information on their health and wellness.”

Who is Gems?

Gems, the Government Employees Medical Scheme, is an organisation that meets the healthcare needs of public service employees. Their mission is to provide all members with equitable access to affordable and comprehensive quality healthcare, promoting member wellbeing. Gems is the second-largest medical scheme in the country and the biggest restricted medical scheme with a principal membership of over 800,000 and a total of two million beneficiaries. The scheme also covers the widest definition of extended family members.

We are delighted to partner with the Rand Show as this provides the opportunity to experience the best in networking, entertainment, travel, health and wellness, innovation, and education...
– Dr Phumelela Dhlomo

What can visitors expect?

Gems will be the zone partner in Hall 9, which is the public service hall, where they will be hosting exercise activities on the stage for all attendees to get involved in. The Gems stand will have nurses ready to perform free health checks on any attendees who would like an assessment. Easily tracked health stats like blood pressure, weight, and HIV status can be measured confidentially at the Gems stand for members and the wider public.

For those more interested in relaxation, there will also be massage therapists on hand to provide free neck and shoulder massages. There will be a giant spinning wheel too, offering prizes for lucky spinners.

All of this will take place while Gems focus on educating visitors about the Gems Hub and what health and wellness means now, and in the future.

Looking forward to the Rand Show

“We are delighted to partner with the Rand Show as this provides the opportunity to experience the best in networking, entertainment, travel, health and wellness, innovation, and education – all fundamental to health and mental wellness. This forms part of efforts to enhance our member experience and demonstrates our understanding and addressing of our families’ needs, even better,” says Dhlomo.

Gems chief marketing officer Dr Phumelela Dhlomo is available for interview to speak to these issues and their importance for all South Africans.

Gems is an authorised Financial Services Provider (FSP No 52861).

Rand Show
Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.

