The countdown begins: So many good reasons to visit the 2023 Rand Show

This will be the most fun you can have for under R100 this coming long Easter weekend.

Huge crowd pleasers and outdoor fun

The Rand Show is famous for its outdoor displays, and this year, we are maximising the outdoor experience. Visitors can experience helicopter flips, drifting, go-karting, Hamley's trains, marching bands, as well as the SANDF display. For the little ones, there is an animal farm, balloon giveaways and an inflatables village. For all our thrill seekers, the theme park is back in action with new rides to get your adrenaline pumping.

A new addition to this year’s event is a Dog Showcase – backed by The South African Dog Agility Association (SADAA). Dog agility is one of the fastest growing canine sports globally and is a fantastic spectator sport. This promises to big a massive crowd pleaser for visitors. Visitors can expect to see dogs and their handlers participating in four disciplines – flyball; agility; jumping and IPO (training, obedience, and protection). This is sure to wow the crowds.

All day entertainment

While some may not consider food and drink as entertainment, at this event, it is. From the beer gardens to speciality snacks and food, there is an excellent excuse to break your diet.

The kids will love the dedicated Kids Zone, on stage entertainment, magic shows, ocean buddies, SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer. The brand new Easter Wonderland promises hours of free fun with baking and making, face painting, egg painting, hopscotch and so much more! Keep an eye out for the Beacon easter bunny and our free to use Rand Show soft play village, the ideal area for mom to rest. We have also loaded the Kids Zone with multiple rides, from light-up bikes to mini forklifts and so much more.

Young adults can look forward to spin booths for their social media posts and free music concerts around the show at no extra cost. Some top SA musicians will be performing, including the likes of Dr Victor, Mango Groove, Uncle Waffles and Kelly Khumalo and MXO.

Families will enjoy the Classic Car Show, wrestling, the Dog Show, Cake Boss, cooking display, motorbike display and toy run, and the various marching bands performing throughout the show.

Local is lekker

An incredible addition this year is an initiative to practically uplift and support SMMEs. Hall 7 will be dedicated to small businesses, and visitors can vote for their favourite stands via the Rand Show app. The winner will get R50,000 cash to grow their business, proudly sponsored by Absa as the Rand Show banking partner for 2023.

Explore the hundreds of exciting wares on display in the SMME village.

Just a few great reasons to get to the Rand Show this Easter.

The Rand Show is delighted to have the following sponsors on board for the SMME Summit and for the expo. Partners include: MTN, Absa, OROS, Nickelodeon, Waltons, Beacon, Supabets and 947, National Regulator of Compulsory Specifications, Gauteng Department of Economic Development, The Innovation hub, Joburg Tourism, SAB, GEMs, and the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

Date: 6–10 April 2022

Time: 9am to 7pm

Venue: Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec

Address: Corner Nasrec & Randshow Roads, Johannesburg, 2091

Ticket prices:

Adults: R95.00



Family passes – two adults and two kids (kids aged 3 to 12. Kids under 3 are free): R295.00.

Family package is available online only, visit therandshow.howler.co.za.



Children 3 to 12: R60.00

