    Juta and Company acquires MedicalBrief

    8 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Juta and Company
    Juta and Company is delighted to announce that it has recently acquired MedicalBrief, South Africa's leading, authoritative weekly digest of local and global medical matters.

    Juta and Company acquires MedicalBrief

    “The first eight years of MedicalBrief’s existence has shown there is a niche for an independent medical publication, especially with National Health Insurance on the horizon. I am incredibly pleased that Juta has acquired MedicalBrief. I believe that Juta is well equipped to leverage its vast medical, health and medico-legal content and editorial and journalistic expertise to successfully steer MedicalBrief into the next phase of its product journey,” says William Saunderson-Meyer, founder and previous owner of MedicalBrief.

    MedicalBrief has established itself as the pre-eminent source of curated information for the medical fraternity. The digital news service offers South African and global health professionals a means to keep updated on the latest news and medico-legal developments, with access to research, commentary and analyses on issues related to the health sector, aggregated from respected publications in South Africa and around the world.

    MedicalBrief currently serves a dedicated subscriber base of more than 50,000 opted-in customers, and almost 80% of the health sector. Medical Brief also boasts a solid following of around 80,000 monthly site visitors and generates more than R1m in annual advertising revenue.

    “There is significant demand for authoritative news and analysis, and Juta has decades of experience at delivering it. We are excited to expand our global footprint and leverage Juta’s network to support and service diverse sectors of the medical landscape,” said Brian Wafawarowa, chief content and product officer at Juta and Company.

    According to Juta’s product management manager, Marlinee Chetty, “Medical Brief complements Juta’s well-established and trusted digital news portfolio, Legalbrief and CompliNEWS. There is also tremendous potential to enhance the value we provide to MedicalBrief customers, while enabling subscribers to keep current and competent in their fields. Our long-term plans for Medical Brief include specialist supplements, customised newsletters and Continuing Professional Development webinars.”

    Medical Brief is available at medicalbrief.co.za.

    Juta and Company
    Established in 1853, Juta and Company (Pty) Ltd is South Africa's leading academic and law publisher trusted for quality academic, legal, professional and school publications in print and electronic format.
