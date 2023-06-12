Industries

Africa


Bernini renews partnership with One Voice South Africa to uplift and empower SA women

12 Jun 2023
Issued by: Distell
In 2022, Bernini joined forces with One Voice South Africa (OVSA) to empower women and equip them with the tools they need for workplace preparedness to ultimately enable financial freedom. Bernini believes in the real, natural, and unbound potential of women in South Africa. This purpose drives the brand to support and unite women and provide tangible skills training for their future.
Bernini renews partnership with One Voice South Africa to uplift and empower SA women

"South Africa has severe unemployment rates, so we have made a commitment to female empowerment with our renewed partnership with OVSA in 2023. Seamlessly integrating into the workforce can be challenging, but the training programmes created by the OVSA team provides women with a competitive advantage," says Paigon Prince, marketing manager at Bernini.

OVSA has successfully implemented and facilitated various educational programmes through the Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges. The tailored Entrepreneurship and Workplace Readiness Programme entitled ‘Resetting the Economic Empowerment Clock’, takes female graduates from TVET colleges through transformative learning experiences. These training programmes help them transition from student life into the complexities of the working world.

The programme curriculum includes CV writing, interview techniques, leadership development, teamwork, communication, work ethic, and interpersonal skills. Those who have completed the training and wish to start a business, or enter formal employment are also linked to ongoing mentorship support through digital applications.

"Our training program helps women master the soft skills necessary to grow confidently. The ever-shifting world of work has made it harder for them to adapt from student life to working life. Partnering with Bernini enables us to continue this work and help these women achieve their dreams. Staying up to date with the rapid technological and digital transformations is critical to success in the world of work. These women dream of a future where they can support their family and potentially run their own business," says Marlijn van Berne who is the managing director at One Voice South Africa.

"Bernini and OVSA have a shared purpose of creating financial freedom for women, and we are very excited about the possibilities created by this partnership," concludes Paigon Prince, marketing manager at Bernini.

Distell
Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
