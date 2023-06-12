Mpact Recycling awards 33 schools for the 2022 Ronnie Recycler schools' competition

Mpact Recycling is the leading collector of recyclable packaging (such as paper, cardboard, plastic, glass and cans) in South Africa. The company plays a crucial role in promoting the importance of recycling in Southern Africa, collecting over 700,000 tonnes of recyclables in 2022 alone. Mpact Recycling is recognising its top performing schools for 2022.

From a recycling perspective, the schools' programme was hit badly in 2020 and 2021 with recycling efforts slowing down drastically as schools moved to online teaching when the pandemic hit. However, we were determined to not let recycling slip out of the minds of the youth – so Mpact Recycling continued with the schools' programme, which includes Ronnie Recycler.

Building on the success of its Schools Recycling Competition for the last few years around the country, Mpact Recycling honoured schools that have exhibited the greatest commitment to the initiative and increased their recycling figures significantly every year.

Mpact Recycling communication manager, Donna-Mari Noble, says the competition, which runs every year, encourages nursery schools, primary schools and high schools in Gauteng (including Pretoria and Midrand), KwaZulu-Natal (including Richards Bay) and Western Cape to collect as much recyclables as possible.

“The schools are paid per tonne collected, which they can use to fund various school initiatives such as creating vegetable gardens, painting classrooms or buying books,” indicates Yasmeen Adam, post-consumer lead for the schools and communities programme.

Lynnwood Ridge Primary, a government school in Pretoria have always been a top recycling school. In 2022, they recycled an impressive 15.822 tonnes – placing them first in the competition.

Reenbog ECD is an educare centre that assist learners in the community of Gugulethu and nearby surrounding areas. It is under the leadership of Freda, everyone knows her as “Aunty F”. She started the recycling project with Mpact in April 2022 with the assistance of Gugulethu’s neighbourhood watch. This project was launched to educate her children from an early age about environmental awareness and as well to raise funds.

For such a small educare centre that started recycling in April 2022, two months behind all the other schools and educare centres, they have managed to not just qualify but obtain 5th place in the Mpact schools competition for the Western Cape region. They collected 7.068 tonnes that granted the 5th spot and overtake the other schools.

It is our honour to recognise Makhumbuza High School in Umlazi that re-joined our Ronnie recycler schools program in March 2022. This school recycled 4.085 tonnes of white paper placing them 9th place in the KwaZulu-Natal region.

Veritas Junior College have always led the schools in the Springs area with their recycling volumes. In 2022, they produced 4.295 tonnes and placed first in the competition, having won the competition in 2021 as well.

Craighall Primary is a small government school in Randburg, Johannesburg. They have a deeply entrenched culture of recycling as is evidenced by their consistent recycling volumes. In 2020, they were badly affected by the pandemic and didn’t take a winning spot in the competition. However, in 2021, Craighall Primary placed 4th with 7.200 tonnes but in 2022 they claimed first prize with 10.074 tonnes!

“These schools not only out-performed other schools in their districts, but increased their tonnage consistently over the years,” says Noble.

Mpact Recycling congratulates all the schools that took part in the recycling programme across South Africa.

“We would like to see more schools join the programme. Our 2023 schools recycling competition kicked off on the 1st May – but you have to be recycling with Mpact Recycling in order to win. To those who are already part of the programme, please continue to grow your tonnages and help make South Africa a cleaner and healthier place to live,” concludes Noble.

The full list of results can be found (1).pdf

Does your school want to get involved?

Simply visit Mpact Recycling’s website at www.mpactrecycling.co.za for more information.

Alternatively – contact the rep responsible for your area:

Area Rep Contact number Email address Gauteng (Johannesburg) Doreen Manyatelo 011 873 6545 dmanyatelo@mpact.co.za Gauteng (Johannesburg & Pretoria) Bohani Mabaso 011 538 8600 / 011 873 6545 bmabaso@mpact.co.za KwaZulu-Natal Nolita Ngcaba 0312 746 600 nngcaba@mpact.co.za Western Cape Elreshia Benjamin 0219 315 106 ebenjamin@mpact.co.za

What types of packaging can be recycled through the schools recycling programme?

Paper & cardboard