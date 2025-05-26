EC school wins big in glass recycling challenge; entries open for 2025

The 2024 edition of The Glass Recycling Company's (TGRC's) Annual Schools Recycling Competition saw learners across four provinces collect 400 tons of glass - more than 1.2 million bottles and jars - over the course of the challenge.

Supplied image

Laerskool Kabega in Gqeberha stood out as a true green champion, collecting over 43,000kgs of glass and earning the coveted title of 2024 Overall National Winner. Their outstanding effort earned them a total of R50,000 in prize money – R30,000 for their provincial win and R20,000 for topping the national leaderboard.

In addition to end-of-year provincial and national prizes, TGRC also awarded monthly cash prizes throughout the competition to celebrate consistent commitment, boost morale and reward momentum. Each month brought new opportunities for schools to collect, compete, and champion the cause.

2024 Provincial winners

Eastern Cape (EL & PE):

Laerskool Kabega – 43,058kg – R30,000



Little Eagles Play & Pre-School – 15,799kg – R20,000



Morewag Primary School – 11,805kg – R10,000

Gauteng:

Gereformeerde Skool Dirk Postma – 15,014kg – R30,000



St. Paulus Pre-and Primary School – 13,938kg – R20,000



Over the Moon Childcare Centre – 7,843kg – R10,000

KwaZulu-Natal:

Isnembe Secondary School – 26,846kg – R30,000



Kloof Senior Primary School – 16,905kg – R20,000



Kloof Junior Primary School – 14,877kg – R10,000

Western Cape:

Kenridge Primary School – 27,770kg – R30,000



Bergvliet Primary School – 24,471kg – R20,000



Observatory Junior School – 5,880kg – R10,000

KwaZulu-Natal emerged as the top-performing province in the 2024 competition, with learners collecting a 108,608kg of glass, with the Eastern Cape a close second with 106,202kg. Gauteng followed in third place with 92,693kg, while the Western Cape rounded out the list with 87,318kg.

“Glass is a shining example of circular sustainability – infinitely recyclable, endlessly valuable. And that’s what our learners have proven: that change starts with one clear action,” says Shabeer Jhetam, CEO of TGRC. “The schools in this competition are setting the standard for what it means to protect our environment and embed green thinking into everyday life.”

Get involved

Schools across South Africa are invited to enter the 2025 TGRC Schools Recycling Competition - entries are still open. Whether you're a first-time recycler or seasoned glass guardian, there are monthly prizes and end-of-year cash awards waiting – along with the joy of seeing your school go green, one bottle at a time.

For more information or to sign up, visit: theglassrecyclingcompany.co.za/schools-competition/