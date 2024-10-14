Retail ESG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Ecommerce CounselNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyQuickEasy SoftwareMpactHeineken BeveragesBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

ESG News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Massmart expands SA’s retail e-waste recycling drive

    14 Oct 2024
    14 Oct 2024
    The incorrect disposal of waste, often into landfill is an environmental issue worldwide. One of the fastest-growing and most hazardous forms of waste is electronic waste (e-waste) due to its toxic components such as lead and mercury which can be leached into soil and water if not managed appropriately at the end of its lifecycle.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    As a means of addressing this risk, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has prohibited the disposal of e-waste into landfill since 2021, under the National Environmental Management: Waste Act.

    For over a decade, Massmart has been focused on diverting operational waste (including e-waste) from landfill through recycling and composting, reducing packaging on private brand products, and prioritizing the use of recyclable packaging into its private brand products.

    The group’s e-waste recycling programme in partnership with the e-Waste Recycling Authority (ERA) has become one of its flagship initiatives for waste reduction.

    Through the placement of custom-built 20ft e-waste collection bins at Makro stores, members of the public have had the opportunity to recycle their old electronics free of charge since 2008, making this South Africa’s longest running retailer led e-waste recycling programme.

    Commenting on the retailer’s programme, Viratha Hariram, senior environmental sustainability manager at Massmart says, “As a business that sells a high volume of electronics, we recognized the importance of raising awareness about the correct and safe disposal of these items at the end of their lifespan, while also making the process accessible and convenient for members of the public.”

    As a further step towards improving access for the public this International e-Waste Day, the group has begun piloting the bespoke collection bins at selected Builders Warehouse stores with the intention to continue expanding the number of collection points in line with consumer response.

    “To ensure that all e- waste collected from our stores is recycled, we have partnered with accredited e- waste recycling companies who dismantle each product into its differing components, recover precious metals for reuse, and recycle the plastics. As part of this process, they also ensure that all hazardous materials are safely disposed. Remember to recycle your e-waste – this not only helps you to declutter your home, but also prevents these harmful chemicals contained in these products from harming our environment,” Hariram concluded.

    Read more: e-waste, Massmart, waste management, Department of Forestry, recycling programme, Fisheries and the Environment, E-Waste Recycling Authority
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz