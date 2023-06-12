Industries

Game introduces new e-commerce payment option, myVirtual Credit

12 Jun 2023
In a bid to improve its offering to South Africa's burgeoning e-commerce market, Game has launched its myVirtual Credit solution, which allows customers to apply and make credit purchases directly from the website.
Image source: Kindel Media from
Image source: Kindel Media from Pexels

This is in line with Massmart’s drive for digital innovation within its banner brands, in an effort to increase credit availability to a larger consumer base. Massmart will rely on the technological capability of its long-time partner in consumer credit, RCS, to realise this objective.

Source: Massmart
Massmart taps Walmart tech to streamline e-commerce fulfillment

24 May 2023

“As well as offering a convenient payment solution to consumers shopping for products like pantry essentials, loadshedding essentials, appliances, electronics or baby products, this offering also allows our customers to pay off their purchases in manageable installments – ensuring they are using credit responsibly,” explains Katherine Madley, vice president of group marketing for Game.

"We are delighted to have been one of the first retailers in the nation to pioneer this shift to digital commerce, and we're optimistic that it will pave the way for more customer-centric innovations in the future.”

