Season sponsorships on Business Talk - Reach South Africa's top business decision-makers

7 Nov 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
Sponsoring a season of Business Talk offers fantastic ROI, as the podcast reaches a highly targeted audience of business professionals and decision-makers.
Season sponsorships on Business Talk - Reach South Africa's top business decision-makers

Business Talk with Michael Avery is South Africa’s premier business podcast, where industry leaders share their valuable insights.

The podcast boasts a highly targeted audience of business decision-makers who trust Business Talk to deliver the information and thought leadership they need to make the right choices for their own companies.

As a result, South Africa’s top companies sponsor seasons of Business Talk to reach this primed audience of influential professionals.

Businesses which have reaped the benefits of sponsoring a Business Talk season include:

  • Discovery Bank
  • EY
  • Discovery Business Insurance
  • EY-Parthenon
  • Sage
  • Microsoft
  • Monocle

Each of these companies received outstanding reach, unrivalled exposure, and extensive engagement when sponsoring the business podcast.

Book a season sponsorship

BusinessTech offers season sponsorship packages that ensure that your brand is included in all Business Talk interviews and promotional materials for an entire season of the podcast.

Contact BusinessTech to book a season sponsorship package.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Read more: Microsoft, Michael Avery, Discovery Bank

