    Business Talk Season 12 – coming soon

    Issued by Broad Media
    5 Feb 2025
    Business Talk Season 12 will be available on YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, and the dedicated Business Talk website.
    Season 12 of Business Talk – South Africa’s leading business podcast – is coming soon.

    The podcast, hosted by popular media personality Michael Avery, has seen great success since it was launched in 2020.

    In fact, Business Talk crossed the impressive milestone of 6 million views in 2024 – a testament to Avery’s engaging interview style and the quality of the podcast’s guests.

    Business Talk Season 12 will build upon this success by featuring top business experts and leaders, who will discuss the key trends facing the South African business sector.

    Major topics that will be covered in season 12 include banking, sustainability, and risk management – making the podcast essential viewing for anyone interested in the South African economy.

    Watch Season 12

    Companies and executives interested in taking part in Business Talk can contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    Watch the trailer for Business Talk Season 12 below.



    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
