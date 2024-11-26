BusinessTech and Standard Bank launch new podcast series - Watch the first interview

Bessy Mahopo, CIO for CIB Transformation Programmes at Standard Bank, discusses how the banking industry is evolving in the first interview.

In this Business Talk with Michael Avery interview, Standard Bank’s Bessy Mahopo discusses how the banking industry is evolving thanks to the rise of new technologies.

Mahopo is the CIO for CIB Transformation Programmes at Standard Bank and is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience.

She has held multiple notable positions in the financial services industry, including Chief Information Officer (Short Term Insurance) at FNB South Africa and Chief Information Officer for MotoVantage.

Mahopo holds an MSc in Computing from the University of South Africa and has completed several additional programs and industry certifications from ITIL, CRISK, Security+, and TOGAF.

Mahopo’s commitment to continuous learning ensures she keeps in tune with industry changes and delivers excellent value to Standard Bank CIB clients.

The interview

In this Business Talk interview, Mahopo explains how the rise of new technologies has seen Standard Bank CIB embrace change to maintain its commanding position in the banking sector.

She details what these new technologies are, and how they provide value to the banking industry.

Mahopo then outlines the non-banking trends that she believes will indirectly impact the financial sector, as well as how modern workplace trends are already impacting the industry.

She also outlines how banks like Standard Bank are working to counteract criminals trying to exploit their new systems.

Mahopo concludes the interview by unpacking the importance of technology in banking the unbanked and improving financial inclusivity.

Watch the full interview with Bessy Mahopo below.