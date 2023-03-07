BusinessTech - The best place to advertise your brand

Industries

7 Mar 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
BusinessTech is South Africa's biggest business publication and the best place to advertise your brand.
The most successful companies in South Africa advertise on BusinessTech as they know that they’ll get the best return on their marketing investment.

The reason for this is that BusinessTech is the largest business news website in the country and boasts a highly influential audience of South Africa’s leading businesspeople – including C-level executives, business owners, company directors, and business managers.

Every month this readership includes the following:

  • CEO/Director – 131,000
  • Business owner – 856,000
  • Senior management – 712,000
  • Middle management – 1,331,000
  • Junior management – 1,085,000

Many of these readers are the key decision-makers in their households, too – so advertising on BusinessTech is clearly the best way to reach this audience.

Advertising on BusinessTech

BusinessTech offers a wide range of marketing products to help you reach its reader base – including sponsored articles with social media amplification, display banners, display takeovers, business talk interviews, customer videos, dedicated mailers, and more.

Our marketing team will attend to every part of your advertising campaign – from creating content and managing your campaign to optimising its performance and generating reports.

Click here to learn more about advertising on BusinessTech.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
