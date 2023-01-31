Industries

31 Jan 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
Daily Investor is South Africa's premier investment news and analysis platform and has achieved impressive growth since it was launched by Broad Media in August 2022.
Daily Investor - the best place to reach South Africa's investment and financial decision makers

The publication has rapidly built an audience of 350,000 South African fund managers, analysts, finance professionals, and retail investors.

Over 30,000 readers have created user profiles on the site, and more than 31,000 readers have signed up for the publication’s daily email newsletter. This incredible growth is thanks to Daily Investor’s excellent content.

Daily Investor content

Daily Investor provides the South African investment and finance community with the latest news, investment insights, and financial data. It offers a fresh perspective on large, medium, and small-cap companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), as well as extensive coverage of international stocks – particularly US equities – and macroeconomic events.

Daily Investor also regularly runs features such as articles that highlight the stock picks of investment experts, as well as performance tracking of these prominent analysts and investors.

To learn more about Daily Investor, contact Broad Media CCO Kevin Lancaster.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
