Dentsu Africa launches 'Entertainment like never before'

It’s a whole new era of digital entertainment, in which creators are able to reach and gain traction from their much-valued audiences in a range of new and invigorating ways.Consumers expect a whole lot more from online platforms they frequent – to feel emotion, take part in real-time events and learn how to do new things. Download the latest report by dentsu to be entertained like never before Readers will learn more about the entertainment world and its complexities across the African continent. The paper shares valuable insights into why big players are investing in entertainment platforms in Africa.Experts shine the spotlight on emerging stars, the neuroscience of storytelling, top streaming companies and how brands are investing in Esports. Dentsu experts in the field of entertainment together with external authorities - YouTube True Tribe Network and Esports Factory to name a few, have combined their category knowledge to bring readers the latest trends and insights.advises senior strategist for South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa at Carat, Megan Sayle Readers will get a look at the trends in entertainment and viewership choices at Showmax Africa, a division of the MultiChoice Group from Candice Fangueiro , head of content at Showmax Africa.Joshua Kelvin, compliance executive at Dealswarehouse analyses the top nine streaming companies in Africa and looks at the growth and adaption of the digital music-streaming market.Mitchell Collinson, creative director, dentsu Mozambique and Alix Liasse , social media manager, dentsu Mozambique dissect the unique situation of the Mozambican entertainment sector referring to it as the “Odd One”.Roy Karuhize, content marketing strategist, creative and the CEO of the TrueTribe Network said,In the paper, Roy and Joel Rao , CEO of dentsu Digital Brands in East Africa discuss which brands are getting it right in the content marketing and storytelling arena.To navigate the entertainment industry, dentsu has harnessed the power of its experts to entertain and provide wisdom in the ever-changing world of media – click here to download the report.