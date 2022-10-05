New Lego store in Joburg first of its kind in Africa

The fifth Lego Certified Store has opened its doors in Mall of Africa, introducing a new Lego store design to the African continent.

Source: Supplied

The Great Yellow Brick Company, the South African licence-holder of the Lego Certified Store concept, opened the first four stores in 2018 and 2019 and now looks to extend the reach of the Lego brand through physical retail expansion.

Retailtainment

This new 100m2 store with its bright colours, digital displays and unique Lego sets, is designed to offer an elevated and interactive retail experience. Integrated platforms will provide customers with the opportunity to get hands-on engagement and become part of immersive experiences with exclusive products and offerings from the Lego Group.

Visitors will experience the new, 'retailtainment’ concept with multiple experiences that allow shoppers to immerse themselves in the world of the famous Lego System in Play, as well as create personalised brick products. The Lego Minifigure factory allows visitors to design and create a unique Lego Minifigure, while hands-on play opportunities, including free build challenges and events, will be hosted each month.

Robert Greenstein, director at Great Yellow Brick, said, “The innovative design of the new store is perfectly matched to all the exciting developments in Waterfall City and Mall of Africa. This will be the fifth Lego Certified Store in South Africa and we’re excited to broaden the reach of this amazing brand to more South African customers.”

The Mall of Africa Lego store will offer the full new range of products only available direct from Lego Certified Stores, including the likes of Lego Titanic, Lego Technic BMW M 1000 RR and Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona.

According to the company, there will be plenty of benefits offered for Lego Brick Rewards members including exclusive gifts with purchase and double-point events.

Miroslav Říha, country manager of Lego RSA, said, “The new Lego Store in Mall of Africa will allow builders of all ages to be inspired by endless play possibilities and an exciting journey of discovery into the Lego universe. We are also excited to be revealing the new Lego retail platform with innovative retail-first experiences and a destination for product launches, events and a hub for our Lego fan community.”

The new store can be found on the lower level in Mall of Africa.