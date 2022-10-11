Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OnPoint PRDistellTradewayScan DisplayEdge GrowthBizcommunity.comSappiBateleur Brand PlanningWunderman ThompsonFeed That Bird Communication ConsultantsBabyYumYum.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Stockroom Controller Cape Town
  • Stock Clerk Helderberg, Strand, Gordens Bay, Somerset West
  • Brand Manager Johannesburg
  • Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • Head of Marketing Johannesburg
  • Merchandiser Cape Town
  • Warehouse Assistant Cape Town
  • Assistant Store Manager Paarl
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Savanna introduces Trevor Noah to the Mzansiverse, straight outta Mzansi

    11 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Distell
    The proverbial comedian is out of the bag - Savanna Premium Cider is bringing Trevor Noah to the homeland from 31 August to 15 September 2023. But it has been a minute since this Hollywood superstar spent time in South Ahh, and we know that life here is a movie itself. Similar to the multiverse, but here in South Ahh, it's the Mzansiverse.
    Savanna introduces Trevor Noah to the Mzansiverse, straight outta Mzansi

    In anticipation of his long-awaited return, our fine local comedians are creating fresh content to welcome him home. After all, South Africa has been through a fair amount of change since the last time Trevor Noah toured here. These comedians will aim to share some of the humorous perspectives on daily life in our country. Call it a refresher course based on new developments since his jet left for the US. "We are calling upon everyone to get involved, do it for your country!” says Eugene Lenford, marketing manager at Savanna Cider.

    "Savanna is all about #SiyavannaSA, which is why every adult South African will have their shot at sharing their uniquely South Ahh insight and tell him what they love most about their country and stand to win tickets to see Trevor Noah live in South Africa! It’s simple really – all you need to do is keep refreshing the Savanna Cider social channels to catch the call to action – #Mzansiverse. Multiple sets of double tickets will be up for grabs for the people of Mzansi on Savanna’s social channels and through in store competitions. Simply buy any crisp, dry Savanna Premium Cider, dial *120*22911#, and stand a chance win double tickets to see Trevor Noah live in 2023. Through this year-long campaign, the Savanna brand will continue to support the comedy industry in SA and uplift our nation through humour,” concluded Lenford.

    Savanna Premium Cider, it’s dry but you can drink it. #Mzansiverse #TrevorNoahLiveinSA #SiyavannaSA
    Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

    For more information, follow Savanna’s social media channels or go to www.savanna.co.za | Instagram: @savannacider | Facebook: @SavannaCider | Twitter: @SavannaCider | YouTube: SavannaCider

    About Savanna – “It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

    Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won the hearts and funny bones of consumers with its intelligent, dry and witty sense of humour.

    NextOptions
    Distell
    Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
    Read more: trevor noah, Savanna Premium Cider, Eugene Lenford

    Related

    Source: Picture Supplied.
    Trevor Noah brought a new perspective to TV satire - as well as a whole new audience4 Oct 2022
    Don't miss Ndlovu Youth choir in Concert - SA's singing ambassadors perform in Cape Town this weekend
    Ndlovu Youth ChoirDon't miss Ndlovu Youth choir in Concert - SA's singing ambassadors perform in Cape Town this weekend3 Oct 2022
    Trevor Noah.
    Trevor Noah leaves The Daily Show after 7 year run30 Sep 2022
    Lineup changes at 947 as part of station refresh initiative
    Primedia BroadcastingLineup changes at 947 as part of station refresh initiative29 Sep 2022
    Savanna presents global comedy heavyweight 'Trevor Noah Live in South Africa 2023'
    DistellSavanna presents global comedy heavyweight 'Trevor Noah Live in South Africa 2023'27 Sep 2022
    Image supplied: Trevor Noah is returning for a tour in South Africa
    Trevor Noah returns to South Africa!26 Sep 2022
    Local Cape Town startup bags partnership with Trevor Noah and The Daily Show
    Local Cape Town startup bags partnership with Trevor Noah and The Daily Show23 Aug 2022
    Savanna Premium Cider shows the value of a laugh #StandUpForYourComedy
    DistellSavanna Premium Cider shows the value of a laugh #StandUpForYourComedy15 Aug 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz