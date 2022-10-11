Savanna introduces Trevor Noah to the Mzansiverse, straight outta Mzansi

The proverbial comedian is out of the bag - Savanna Premium Cider is bringing Trevor Noah to the homeland from 31 August to 15 September 2023. But it has been a minute since this Hollywood superstar spent time in South Ahh, and we know that life here is a movie itself. Similar to the multiverse, but here in South Ahh, it's the Mzansiverse.

In anticipation of his long-awaited return, our fine local comedians are creating fresh content to welcome him home. After all, South Africa has been through a fair amount of change since the last time Trevor Noah toured here. These comedians will aim to share some of the humorous perspectives on daily life in our country. Call it a refresher course based on new developments since his jet left for the US. "We are calling upon everyone to get involved, do it for your country!” says Eugene Lenford, marketing manager at Savanna Cider.

"Savanna is all about #SiyavannaSA, which is why every adult South African will have their shot at sharing their uniquely South Ahh insight and tell him what they love most about their country and stand to win tickets to see Trevor Noah live in South Africa! It’s simple really – all you need to do is keep refreshing the Savanna Cider social channels to catch the call to action – #Mzansiverse. Multiple sets of double tickets will be up for grabs for the people of Mzansi on Savanna’s social channels and through in store competitions. Simply buy any crisp, dry Savanna Premium Cider, dial *120*22911#, and stand a chance win double tickets to see Trevor Noah live in 2023. Through this year-long campaign, the Savanna brand will continue to support the comedy industry in SA and uplift our nation through humour,” concluded Lenford.

Savanna Premium Cider, it’s dry but you can drink it. #Mzansiverse #TrevorNoahLiveinSA #SiyavannaSA

