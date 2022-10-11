Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

The Media KrateHavas JohannesburgBrainbow Conscious CreativesOgilvy South AfricaV5 DigitalSmoke Customer IntelligenceDentsuMann MadeOur Salad MixOptimize AgencyAsk AfrikaVicinity MediaTBWABrandfundieMediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Virtual Assistant - UK Work From Home
  • Media Liaison Officer Cape Town
  • Junior Copywriter Knsyna
  • Google Ads Specialist - PPC Knysna
  • Marketing and Brand Assistant Johannesburg
  • Head of Marketing Johannesburg
  • Marketing Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Communications and Marketing Lead - SSA Cape Town
  • Art Director - Copywriter Team Port Elizabeth
  • Marketing Coordinator Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Hoorah and Distell launch internal data intelligence agency

    11 Oct 2022
    Digital marketing consultancy Hoorah has partnered with Distell to launch Ripple, a data intelligence agency that will sit within the multi-beverage company.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Ripple aims to play a pivotal role in Distell’s efforts to get closer to consumers. It believes that the intelligent use of data is the best way of doing so, with Hoorah as a partner for the pilot.

    Hoorah seen as experienced

    Hoorah has extensive experience in both helping brands use data intelligence and in building internal agencies for the likes of Avon, Nestle and ABI InBev. This data intelligence experience was an important factor in Distell’s decision to partner with Hoorah on this project.

    “From its inception, Hoorah has used data to inform creativity,” says Hoorah CEO and founder Shaune Jordaan. “We’re incredibly excited to be able to bring that vision into the Distell ecosystem. The group holds some of South Africa’s most iconic beverage brands and, as this partnership shows, it’s not afraid to embrace innovation for those brands.”

    Source:
    How useful is Google Trends for digital marketing?

    By 7 Oct 2022

    “Ripple is being set up to be an integral part of Distell's marketing ecosystem, providing its partner agencies with rich data insights for their creative briefs with the aim of delivering highly relevant experiences to their customers," says Hoorah COO Clyde Mallon.

    Reaching consumers

    “At Distell, we understand how important it is that we reach our consumers in meaningful ways,” says Natasha Maharaj, marketing director Distell Southern Africa. “We play in a highly competitive landscape and if we’re to show real value to our consumers, we need to be able to understand who they are, how the world is changing, and what trends we need to respond to. Ripple will be key to our ability to do that and more.”

    In addition to helping Distell grow its first-person data, Ripple will give Distell access to trends, helping it rapidly deliver culturally relevant content. It will also give it a better understanding of brand performance to improve and optimise marketing efforts and ensure that its brands are able to focus on personalisation.

    NextOptions
    Read more: research, marketing, data, alcohol, Distell, Bizcommunity, Shaune Jordaan, agency, Hoorah, Natasha Maharaj

    Related

    Source:
    Brands must prepare for a different kind of Black Friday5 hours ago
    Source:
    Warc and MMA Global release state of modern marketing report1 day ago
    Extreme launches 2nd season of Bula Sekele to get SA talent dancing to their future
    DistellExtreme launches 2nd season of Bula Sekele to get SA talent dancing to their future7 Oct 2022
    Source:
    #Loeries22: How Lyft's VP creative Karin Onsanger-Birch walked away from ego7 Oct 2022
    Image supplied: Tracey Rowles, Eat Well Live Well group marketing strategy manager, and her mother.
    #BehindtheSelfie: Tracey Rowles, Eat Well Live Well group marketing strategy manager5 Oct 2022
    Source © Nordwood Themes The Scopen Colombian Agency Scope study clearly revealed three major areas of &quot;opportunity&quot; in 2022
    Part 2: Areas of opportunities for Colombian agencies3 Oct 2022
    Source: Picture Supplied.
    A tête-à-tête with director of Mlungu Wam Jenna Bass3 Oct 2022
    The value of an effective data funnel with d/EPM
    Perfect WordThe value of an effective data funnel with d/EPM29 Sep 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz