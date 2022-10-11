Hoorah and Distell launch internal data intelligence agency

Digital marketing consultancy Hoorah has partnered with Distell to launch Ripple, a data intelligence agency that will sit within the multi-beverage company.

Ripple aims to play a pivotal role in Distell’s efforts to get closer to consumers. It believes that the intelligent use of data is the best way of doing so, with Hoorah as a partner for the pilot.

Hoorah seen as experienced

Hoorah has extensive experience in both helping brands use data intelligence and in building internal agencies for the likes of Avon, Nestle and ABI InBev. This data intelligence experience was an important factor in Distell’s decision to partner with Hoorah on this project.

“From its inception, Hoorah has used data to inform creativity,” says Hoorah CEO and founder Shaune Jordaan. “We’re incredibly excited to be able to bring that vision into the Distell ecosystem. The group holds some of South Africa’s most iconic beverage brands and, as this partnership shows, it’s not afraid to embrace innovation for those brands.”

“Ripple is being set up to be an integral part of Distell's marketing ecosystem, providing its partner agencies with rich data insights for their creative briefs with the aim of delivering highly relevant experiences to their customers," says Hoorah COO Clyde Mallon.

Reaching consumers

“At Distell, we understand how important it is that we reach our consumers in meaningful ways,” says Natasha Maharaj, marketing director Distell Southern Africa. “We play in a highly competitive landscape and if we’re to show real value to our consumers, we need to be able to understand who they are, how the world is changing, and what trends we need to respond to. Ripple will be key to our ability to do that and more.”

In addition to helping Distell grow its first-person data, Ripple will give Distell access to trends, helping it rapidly deliver culturally relevant content. It will also give it a better understanding of brand performance to improve and optimise marketing efforts and ensure that its brands are able to focus on personalisation.