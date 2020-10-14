Your backstory is a front page story on Biz

Digital Company news South Africa

14 Oct 2020
Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
A recent campaign, which sees rugby icon Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira announced as brand ambassador for Husqvarna South Africa, received the full front page multimedia treatment on Bizcommunity.
Husqvarna and Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira offer empowering message of resilience

Jenna Robinson, regional marketing manager for Husqvarna Africa, shares the backstory about the Husqvarna brand's recent campaign, featuring rugby icon Beast Tendai Mtawarira as brand ambassador...

Issued by Husqvarna South Africa 21 Sep 2020


More power to your promotions

BizTakeouts audio or video podcasts allows your real people to share your real backstories with our 490,000 readers in real time. In this instance, Jenna Robinson, marketing manager at Husqvarna SA, added more power to the promotions of the global leader in agricultural power tools.


For companies that want more than a press release

Whether you select a once-off episode or a themed series to get your brand conversations started, Bizcommunity’s BizTakeouts interviews are for companies and brands that want more than a press release to bring their brand activations into the spotlight.

Give your marketing activations the attention they deserve with:
  • Medium or long audio interview format with your stakeholder(s)
  • Top story, front page article with embedded multimedia
  • Newsletter feature
  • Social media edits for sharing
  • Sharing via 72,000+ Biz social media followers
  • Branded interview thumbnails accessible via:
    • BizTakeouts audio player
    • Spotify
    • Apple iTunes
    • Iono.FM
    • YouTube
You’ve put so much into your marketing activations, now give them the attention they deserve, with BizTakeouts and promotional options that keep you on the front page on Bizcommunity! Contact moc.ytinummoczib@stuoekatzib

