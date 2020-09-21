Biz Takeouts Radio Show & Podcasts
Covid-19
Husqvarna and Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira offer empowering message of resilience
Jenna Robinson, regional marketing manager for Husqvarna Africa, shares the backstory about the brand's recent campaign, featuring rugby icon Beast Tendai Mtawarira as brand ambassador. As South Africans begin to emerge from one of our most challenging periods to date, the campaign offers an empowering message of our own resilience, of our strength, and our ability to triumph over adversity.
When it came to selecting a brand ambassador, Robinson explains that the most important factor was finding someone that emulated Husqvarna’s core values, which are about unleashing power, performance and precision, “Beast was absolutely the obvious choice. The synergy just makes sense.”
In a display of his extraordinary physical and mental grit, Beast’s story reminds us that no journey comes without rough terrain.
Similarly, perseverance, tenacity and power are words which underpin Husqvarna’s own ethos. Their range of state-of-the-art outdoor equipment has the ability to help rebuild industries, enable businesses to return to work, and nurture our relationships with our domestic spaces, where we have all been spending an unprecedented amount of time.
“We decided to launch the brand advert at this particular moment since it has been such a testing time for everyone, on both a local and global scale,” explains Robinson. She adds, “The story we had to tell was about resilience and reliability, delivered through this visual that has such resonance for us all, not just the industries we service.”
“Husqvarna is committed to benefitting both the industries and the homeowners we support through our sustainable innovations. We have a number of programmes and products that speak to that commitment.”
Robinson commented on the heroic role the media has played in empowering South Africans with knowledge and information, vital in navigating the unchartered road ahead to rebuilding our economies, and our spirits: “During the initial phases of lockdown, people were bound to their homes. They were glued to the television, waiting for the president to update us not just on what was happening in South Africa but across the world with regards to this pandemic, and I think that the media has played such a significant role for us in having to navigate all of that information and keep everybody up to date. There’s a whole new value that the media has offered to us over this very testing time.”
As Husqvarna South Africa launches their poignant new brand advert, let us all remind ourselves of our potential to be heroes.
Husqvarna is ready when you are.
Look out for the brand advert on Husqvarna’s digital brand channels, as well as Tendai Mtawarira’s social media.
Visit www.husqvarna.co.za.
Tendai Mtawarira, The Beast
