Husqvarna and Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira offer empowering message of resilience

Jenna Robinson, regional marketing manager for Husqvarna Africa, shares the backstory about the brand's recent campaign, featuring rugby icon Beast Tendai Mtawarira as brand ambassador. As South Africans begin to emerge from one of our most challenging periods to date, the campaign offers an empowering message of our own resilience, of our strength, and our ability to triumph over adversity.